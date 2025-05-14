Gov’s Wife, Foundation Donate Funds To Paediatric Surgical Patients

Share

Orunsii Welcare Foundation, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, donated funds to three general hospitals for paediatric surgical support.

The donations were made at the General Hospital Odan, Lagos; Randle General Hospital, Surulere and the Alimosho General Hospital in Igando.

The Project Coordinator of Orunsii, Dr Olumide Sojinrin, said the donation was targeted toward meeting the health needs of vulnerable children whose parents can’t afford to pay for surgical procedures.

Sojinrin, also the Medical Director of Randle General Hospital, commended Sanwo-Olu for supporting the foundation to impact the lives of little children who are the most vulnerable in society.

According to him, the intervention will not be a one-off thing. Sojinrin said: “Since we started this foundation, we’ve been doing certain things to support communities, and one of the things we noticed was that some parents find it difficult to pay for their children’s surgery.

“To support these people, we came together and tried to raise funds and identify certain hospitals where they provide these services. “So that those who truly need this support will get it through this seed fund donated.

“We are grateful to the wife of the Governor for her immense support to the organisation and for always being passionate about the well-being of children.”

He said the foundation, initiated in 2021, focused on mental health, care for the elderly, environmental health promotion and support for children who require paediatric surgery to live a normal life.

Also speaking, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the foundation for evolving an initiative that supports the most vulnerable members of society during their most challenging moments.

