Govs, Traditional Rulers Hold High-Power Meeting At Aso Rock

Share

The Governors of the 36 states and traditional rulers under the National Council of Traditional Rulers are currently holding a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which is taking place at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock, aims to address pressing issues impacting the country, focusing on strategies to ease the prevailing hardship faced by Nigerians.

Though the specific agenda has not been publicly disclosed, sources who spoke with Daily Trust indicated that the discussion is centred on gathering insights from traditional leaders to shape policies that would benefit the nation.

READ ALSO:

The governors are reportedly seeking feedback from the traditional rulers, who are considered closer to the grassroots, to ensure that the policies crafted are effective in addressing the needs of the populace.

Among those cited by are the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and other state governors including, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun), Seyi Makinde, (Oyo), Agbu Kefas, (Taraba), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, (Gombe), Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Some of the prominent traditional rulers at the event are the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar.

Share

Please follow and like us: