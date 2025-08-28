Govs, Tourism Ministry To Collaborate On Creative Economy

Nigerian governors have resolved to adopt the Naija Season platform as part of efforts to expand the country’s tourism sector and boost Nigeria’s global presence in the industry.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, where they also pledged to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy on ongoing reforms to protect intellectual property rights.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who read the communiqué, said the governors were briefed by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, through Mr. Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, on a strategic roadmap to grow the sector’s GDP contribution to $100 billion by 2030 and create over three million jobs.

“Key initiatives include the $200 million Creative Economy Development Fund, the $1 billion Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Hope Cultural Villages,” Yahaya stated.

He added that the governors also agreed to establish State Creative Economy Desks, co-create festivals, and adopt the Naija Season platform to further elevate Nigeria’s profile in the global tourism market.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.