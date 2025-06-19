Govs To Streamline Levies, Dismantle Unauthorised Checkpoints

Share

State governors have pledged to collaborate with federal authorities to streamline levies and dismantle unauthorised checkpoints in order to facilitate the smooth movement of goods across the country.

The decision followed a briefing by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, during the monthly Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ribadu, who was accompanied by the Ministers of Agriculture, Defence, Livestock Development, and Transportation, attributed the rising cost of food and livestock transportation to the “proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, and poor infrastructure,” which he described as major contributors to food price inflation and supply chain inefficiencies.

He disclosed that a high-level inter-ministerial committee had already been set up to address these issues and has submitted its recommendations for the endorsement of the governors.

Reading the communique at the end of the meeting, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the governors acknowledged the urgency of the matter and expressed their commitment to partner with federal agencies to implement the proposed measures.

The Forum also raised concerns over the World Bank’s non-fulfilment of funding commitments under the Nigeria Community Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, despite an investment of $2.2 billion.

The World Bank team, which appeared before the governors, confirmed the scale of the investment through NG-CARES delivery platforms, stating that over 17 million Nigerians have benefited directly from the programme.

However, the governors, in the communique, called for “an amicable resolution between the World Bank and participating states to conclude the first phase of the programme before progressing to NG-CARES 2.0,” which is aimed at building long-term resilience for vulnerable households and micro-enterprises.

