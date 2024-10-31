Govs To Partner Afriximbank On First Class Health Facility

Share

Nigerian Governors have pledged support to the Afriximbank for the establishment the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a first class in the country.

The state Chief Executives who received presentation from a team led by former Vice President Namadi Sambo, stated that the 500-bed specialised hospital, is “Designed to deliver high-quality diagnostics and treatment across oncology, cardiovascular, and hematological care, alongside comprehensive general medical and surgical services.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting which ended early on Thursday, the governors said they recognised the AMCE’s role in advancing Nigeria’s healthcare capacity.

“The governors reaffirmed their commitment to fostering partnerships that support the development of such specialised facilities, aiming to improve health outcomes and accessibility for all Nigerians,” the governors added in the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Imo State governor who read text of the communiqué, noted that the hospital is going to work with King’s College Hospital London, “and it is going to be a referral center of excellence for all medical challenges.”

The governor further disclosed that the state chief executives were briefed by new Director General of the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the pioneer Director of State Liaison from the Office of the National Security Adviser, on the new strategies to stop the rate of insecurity in the country, “and how to fight cases of kidnapping, banditry, and activities of unknown gunmen.”

He pledged the commitment of the governors to support the security agencies, adding that “It will be very proper and a better synergy, working at the subnational to ensure that Nigeria is secured, the environment is safe.

“Nigeria Governors’ Forum, we are also committed to supporting Mr. President and ensure that the interests of our people are properly protected.”

The governor advised that anything that will bring or cause disunity among Nigerian people, should be discouraged, adding, “We need to be united as a people; we need to support the government; we need to work for the interests of our people.”

According to him, Chief Group Managing Director (CGMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), briefed the governors on the total subsidy removal, and the challenges facing the corporation, “and his plans to alleviate the sufferings of our people, occasioned by the increase in pump prices.

“We saw with him, and also interpreted some of the presentations he made. It is our hope that things are going to be better any moment from now.

“We sympathise with our people. We know that there is hardship in the country. We also appreciate the reforms being carried out by the president.”

Governor Uzodinma expressed the hope that, as soon as possible, that the relief we are looking for should come. So that we can begin to leverage on the benefits of the reforms. And then have a betterment general.

He advised that Nigerians should encourage the homegrown solution to the nation’s petroleum challenges, by encouraging Dangote Refinery, as well as the repair Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Refineries.

“We shouldn’t rely on importation of crude oil. For me, it is an aberration to rely on importation of petroleum products as an oil producing country.

“Which other member of OPEC country of our status is now refining crude oil in other country? So we shouldn’t encourage that.

“If you refine petroleum products locally, you will create jobs, you will cure unemployment, you will keep people busy, you will reduce crime, and then you will also be proud to answer an oil producing nation,” he added.

