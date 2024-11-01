Govs To Partner Afreximbank On First Class Health Facility

Share

Nigerian governors have pledged support to the Afriximbank for the establishment of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a first class, healthy facility in the country.

The state chief executives, who received a presentation from a team led by former Vice President Namadi Sambo, stated that the 500-bed specialised hospital is “designed to deliver high-quality diagnostics and treatment across oncology, cardiovascular, and haematological care, alongside comprehensive general medical and surgical services.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting which ended early yesterday, the governors said they recognised the AMCE’s role in advancing Nigeria’s healthcare capacity.

“The governors reaffirmed their commitment to fostering partnerships that support the development of such specialised facilities, aiming to improve health outcomes and accessibility for all Nigerians,” the governors added in the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who read the text of the communiqué, noted that the hospital is going to work with King’s College Hospital London, “and it is going to be a referral centre of excellence for all medical challenges.”

The governor further disclosed that the state chief executives were briefed by new Director General of the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the pioneer Director of State Liaison from the Office of the National Security Adviser, on the new strategies to stop the rate of insecurity in the country, “and how to fight cases of kidnapping, banditry, and activities of unknown gunmen.”

He pledged the commitment of the governors to support the security agencies, adding that “It will be very proper and a better synergy, working at the subnational to ensure that Nigeria is secured, the environment is safe.”

According to him, Chief Group Managing Director (CGMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), briefed the governors on the total subsidy removal, and the challenges facing the corporation, “and his plans to alleviate the sufferings of our people, occasioned by the increase in pump prices.

“We saw with him, and also interpreted some of the presentations he made. It is our hope that things are going to be better any moment from now. “We sympathise with our people. We know that there is hardship in the country. We also appreciate the reforms being carried out by the president.”

