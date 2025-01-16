Govs Support Reform Of ‘Archaic’ Tax Laws

Share

State governors have lent support for the modernisation of the nation’s tax system to enhance fiscal stability and align with global best practices.

While the state chief executives want a “Comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s archaic tax laws,” they reject an increase in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) or reduction in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) “at this time,” and explained it is to maintain economic stability.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and umbrella body of Nigeria governors, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a communiqué at the end of a meeting between the governors and presidential tax reform committee in Abuja on Thursday, agreed to “The continuation of the legislative process at the National Assembly that will culminate in the eventual passage of the Tax Reform Bills.”

AbdulRazaq who is also governor of Kwara State, disclosed that the state chief executives endorsed the revised VAT sharing formula “to ensure equitable distribution of resources.”

The revised VAT sharing formula will be based on 50 per cent equity; 30 per cent derivation and 20 per cent population.

According to the governor, the meeting “advocated for the continued exemption of essential goods and agricultural produce from VAT to safeguard the welfare of citizens and promote agricultural productivity.

“The meeting recommended that there should be no terminal clause for TETFUND, NASENI, and NITDA in the sharing of development levies in the bills.”

Some Northern governors like Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, have opposed the tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

