Govs, Ohanaeze Hold Aces To S’East Devt, Says Obidigwe

Against the backdrop of the challenges of insecurity across the country, especially the South-East geopolitical zone and the fate of its economy, many stakeholders have been making input on the way forward. Hon Chinedu Obidigwe, immediate past member of the National Assembly speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on the challenges before President Bola Tinubu and the respective governors of the zone

Since you left the National Assembly, how has it been for you?

Well, I am a politician and as a politician I remain committed to the well being of my people, be it out of power or in power. What matters is service and I have not stopped at that. I am still carrying out my promises to the people of my constituency and they are still enjoying those democracy dividends. Most of those farmers that I took to Egypt to study dry season farming are still benefiting from that training, and most of the time they come to say thank for giving them that opportunity to be exposed to such training and experience. At the moment the 50 of them have been able to train about 147 people and that means the training is having multiplier effects on the people of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency.

Recently President Bola Tinubu presented a budget proposal of N27 trillion which has been passed by the National Assembly and increased to N28.7 trillion. What are your views?

This is a proposal that the President has made and it is dependent on what we get as revenue both internally and from crude and his projections are based on those expectations. When you look at it critically you will discover that N10 trillion is for Capital Expenditure, N8.8 trillion for Recurrent Expenditure, N8.2 trillion is for Debt Services while the sum of N1.7 trillion is for Statutory Transfer and all these are hinged on the expectations. However Mr President needs to ensure strict implications and ensure also that those leakages are checkmated drastically for the budget to work and besides there should be prudence in the management of our resources because we have had in the time past where stories are told without clear cut explanation of how the appropriations were expended and he needs to guard against deficit and underground padding of budget by Ministries and agencies and other statutory bodies.

Does that mean that you have confidence in the 2024 budget proposal of Mr President?

Confidence is dependent on prudence in the management of our resources and that can be achieved if he focuses his mind on his eight point agenda or priority because governance is about people and not machines . There should be adequate social security and provision of an effective security system and again restore confidence in governance among Nigerians because Nigerians need to be convinced that their leaders are for them and not for themselves.

Last time when we met, you defended President Bola Tinubu over his appointments. How would you access their performances so far?

As a matter of fact they have just started and I think they all started well because Mr President has hit the ground running. You see, when you come into office you take time to study what you met on the ground before taking off and It is my belief that those periods of gestation have passed and they have moved on . One interesting thing here is that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been able to tell us the truth about the situation in the country and it is better that way instead of our people living in fools paradise about what is not on ground. We can take it up from there and move on so that if progress is made it remains permanent and no room for stories and explanations about why things went wrong. And come to think of it, if you want to understudy what the Ministers and Advisers have done so far you look at the man at the helm of affairs and then make your analysis.

But people look at the state of infrastructures in the South-East and complain about the President?

Be it known to all of us that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has not awarded any new project in the South-East and what we have today is what the past administration started and he has continued with those projects and see to their completion. Good enough, we commend Mr President for appointing His Excellency Engr Dave Umahi as the Minister for Works and you know this is the first time someone from the South-East is occupying that position since 1999 till date. It is on record that Umahi changed the face and state of infrastructures in Ebonyi State and he is going to replicate the same across the country. We have implicit confidence in him and so does Mr President and our people in the South-East should not lose sleep over our road infrastructure because he has already started.

Go and inspect what he is doing from Amawbia end of the Awka- Onitsha expressway . You know that the project was started by the last administration from the Onitsha to Amawbia end of the road and now work on the other lane has started. When you take it from Agu- Awka and, going to Enugu, work has resumed there and so is the case with other parts of the South East and we must give credit to him and Mr President.

…But the sore point is insecurity in the South-East and it is not getting funny at all?

Yes but the South-East governors are on top of the situation and it is my belief that things would be normalised. Already, the collaborations of the five governors must be commended for what they are doing but I wish to suggest that we carry out a more sophisticated approach to the issue with a stronger impetus. We heard about the security arrangements at the border towns because these people reside at the boundaries of the states and they storm the towns and run back to their base in the bush. I urge Mr President to do more deployment of officers and men with more sophisticated arms and ammunition to patrol those areas and if possible establish five to seven military bases in those neighboring towns .

Also we need to look at the local vigilante groups in these five states they come from to attack any town and there must be an inside arrangement and in recent times villagers have severally accused the local vigilante groups of complacency in this matter so we must look inward to fish out the Jonas in our ship and bring them to book. More so there is that urgent need to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for us to distinguish between the IPOB members and the real criminals among us. Going by the pronouncements of the courts, the judiciary should give the case of Nnamdi Kanu speedy trial so that we do not continue to wait forever.

These boys are giving reasons for what they are doing hanging it on the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu and the earlier they dispense with this matter the better for the South East geopolitical zone. However, I have confidence in the current federal government that it would ensure that the matter is given speedy trial and end the matter forth with. In the case of insecurity in the North the governors must do the needful and arrest incidents of killings, kidnapping in those areas and you cannot convince me that some people would come into a community and kidnap over fifty persons unchallenged under the nose of the government. Already we have seen the efforts of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the area of looking at the military and he has injected fresh impetus in the system and this would also have great and positive effects on the fight against insecurity.

Where does the Ohaneze Ndigbo come into this issue of insecurity in Igbo land?

Ohaneze Ndigbo is the top organisation in the Igbo land and I commend them for what they are doing. We salute their roles in the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and what they have been doing with the South-East governors and the body needs to be encouraged. We call for more synergy between our governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo for the future of our land.

Talking about the future of the South- East, the economy has been drastically affected. How can the two bodies come in?

While at the National Assembly I moved a motion for the dredging of the Omabala River for us to encourage agro-economic development and this would help us in marketing our agricultural produce for export. The waterways in the South-East is a land of aquatic splendor and we can use that to improve our economy in the long run and the Ohaneze Ndigbo and the governors forum would play a very active role in that regard. For instance we have a seaport in Anambra State that shares borders with Rivers State and by extension with Imo State and it is Known as Oseakwa Seaport. It has been there before the Civil War and today it has been forgotten by successive administrations in the country and that is not fair.

That seaport when it is revived would jump start the socioeconomic status of the South East and the Ohaneze Ndigbo led by our father and Elder Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had commenced the campaign for a Blue Sea Economy which Gov Hope Uzodimma has even commenced . So if we revive that Sea Port it would be to our advantage and even when it is said to be on the Exclusive list in our budget our industrialists and other businessmen can form a hub to start something and let the federal government come in . Let our governors and the Ohaneze Ndigbo as well as our business community set up a functional committee on that and also get members of the National Assembly to key into it and let us take it from there . We need to also have dry ports in places like Aba, Onitsha and other places so that our business community would have a safe haven to function optimally.