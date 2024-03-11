Govs, NASS Members, Others Eulogise Onwe on Book Against Corruption

Eminent dignitaries including Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, former Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, two ex-governors Sam Egwu and Martin Elechi (Ebonyi) at the weekend, eulogised constitutional lawyer, Onu John Onwe, at a book launch in Abakaliki. The occasion was the formal presentation of Onu’s book titled: ‘Anatomy of Crime of Corruption in Nigeria (Constitutional Framework as the Taproot)’, held at Pastoral Centre in the Ebonyi State capital.

In his remarks Governor Nwifuru, represented by the Secretary to the Government, Professor Grace Umezurike extolled the intellectual ingenuity of the author. “Of all the criticisms of corruption, little has been achieved because it’s falling on deaf ears. “Corruption is not embezzlement alone, let us personalise change begins with you, everybody is culpable in one way or the other,” he said. Addressing the audience, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, urged the Federal Government not to jettison the report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference. In his address, the author and human rights activist, Onwe, said that the book identified feudal state structure and autocratic constitutional framework as the tap root of crime of corruption in Nigeria.

He recommended the institutionalisation of a new restructured state and constitutional framework, agreed to by the people. He said the book is published in two volumes of 10 chapters. Volume 1 is divided into five chapters while volume 2 has six chapters. In actual fact it has five chapters as Chapter 1 in Volume 2 was a repetition of the introduction. Volume 1 has the five chapters that constitute the background of the workings and the fundamental structure of Nigeria.

It is the fifth chapter, (page 181), that the author zeroed in on the title of the work when it examines the anatomy of corruption in the country. “Corruption is systemic, corrupt practices are built into the constitution, without changing the foundation, corruption continues to be there,” he noted. He advocated for a constitutional sovereign state governed by rule of law/due process that will consolidate democracy in the country. Earlier the chairman of the occasion, Dr John Otu, said that the topic was apt because of the dangers posed by corruption. Reviewing the book, Professor Edoba Omoregie, represented by former Dean Faculty of Law Alex Ekwueme Federal University NdufuAlike Ikwo Dr Onyekachi Eni, urged everybody to digest the two volumes of the book.