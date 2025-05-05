Govs Must Unite In Defence Of Nat’l Integrity – Afenifere

Share

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on governors across Nigeria regardless of party affiliation to close ranks in defense of the nation’s integrity, warning against the growing trend of demarketing the country on international platforms.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere expressed deep concern over what it described as “calculated maneuvers” by certain political actors to undermine the cohesion of the Nigerian federation and tarnish the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration both at home and abroad.

“These campaigns, often cloaked in the rhetoric of democratic dissent, are rapidly transgressing the fine line between legitimate political opposition and a pernicious assault on the nation’s global reputation,” Omololu stated.

He lamented that some individuals have increasingly used foreign platforms to propagate narratives that cast Nigeria in a negative light under the guise of advocacy or reform. A recent example, he noted, was a presentation at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 24, 2025, which he described as a “grievous affront” to national values.

“This growing proclivity for externalizing domestic political grievances does little to advance our collective cause. Rather, it undermines national pride and compromises Nigeria’s standing within the international community,” he added.

As a non-partisan yet nationally conscious body, Afenifere reaffirmed its commitment to the unity, progress, and sovereign dignity of Nigeria. The group condemned the elevation of personal ambition and partisan interest above the sanctity of national identity and unity.

“In a period marked by multifaceted challenges and strains on national cohesion, the burden of leadership must necessarily encompass the preservation of our homeland’s integrity,” the statement emphasized. “To remain tacit in the face of a concerted calumny is tantamount to complicity.”

Afenifere specifically called on members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the South-West Governors Forum to rise to the occasion by speaking with one voice in defense of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and international esteem.

“No holder of public office should allow transient political calculations to eclipse the primacy of national interest. The stakes are too significant, and posterity will not be kind to those who falter when the dignity of our Republic stands in jeopardy,” Omololu warned.

The group urged political leaders to place country above partisanship, stressing that safeguarding Nigeria’s image and sovereignty should be a shared responsibility among all stewards of public trust.

