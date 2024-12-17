Govs Mourn Victims Of Benue Boat Accident

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday mourned the death of 20 people in Saturday’s boat accident in Benue State.

The boat said to be crossing the River Benue from Ocholonya in the Agatu Local Government Area to Odenyi in the neighbouring Nasarawa Toto Local Government Area in Nasarawa State reportedly crashed into trees and capsized.

Reports said the passengers were mostly women traders. In a statement by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors commiserated with Benue over the accident.

They said: “We send our commiserations to Gover – nor Hyacinth Alia and the people of the state on the sad incident. “We beseech God Almighty to repose the souls of those who died in the incident.

“We again call on regulatory authorities to step up oversights and enforcements to prevent these recurring incidents, while urging citizens and boat operators to avoid night travels, overloads, and adhere to all safety protocols at all times in the larger interest of everyone.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"