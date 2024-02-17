Govs Mismanaging Enhanced FAAC Allocation, Opposition Parties Allege

Opposition parties across states have accused the state governors of mismanaging the enhanced allocations, alleging that the substantial sums have been squandered without tangible improvements. Alleging that despite the increased allocation to the 36 states from the federation account since the subsidy removal, many Nigerians feel that state governors have failed to transparently utilise the extra funds for meaningful development projects. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration as the 16th leader of the country.

The government had long argued that removing the fuel subsidy would free up funds for developmental purposes across all levels of government. However, the state governments defended themselves, saying that the enhanced allocations have been judiciously spent, and accused the opposition parties in the various states of playing politics with the allegations being made against them on the funds.

‘We’ve judiciously utilised funds’ The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State said in their reaction that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state hasn’t managed the enhanced allocation from the federation account judiciously. The PDP stated that the APC instead of focusing on people-oriented programmes that would benefit the residents has embarked on politics. The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, said: “The APC is a disaster in the state; they have not shown any seriousness. Governor Biodun Oyebanji is only interested in politics; he has abandoned governance for politics.

Barely one year in office, he has started talking about the second term, visiting the leaders all around for endorsement, there is no judicious spending of the state’s resources, it’s a disaster.” But the government countered through the state Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Honourable Niyi Adebayo. Adebayo stated that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is harnessing the huge allocations from the Federal Government, which have increased following fuel subsidy removal, to focus on capital and development projects for the benefit of the people.

“We pay our civil servants and all the government workers as appropriate. In terms of subsidy and the impact on the income, yes indeed we have seen an improvement in the allocations from the Federal Government , and you ‘ll observe that when we reviewed the last year budget performance, I stated that the original budget was 113.billion as we did the States got N1.97trn 6 months post-subsidy, N1.66trn pre-subsidy removal Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Six months post fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, total revenue allocation by the Federation Account Allocation Committee ( FAAC) shared to the subnational government, the 36 states totaled N1.97 trillion , com- pared to N1 .66 trillion it received in six months pre subsidy removal, compilation by Saturday Telegraph showed.

A newly-sworn administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on 29th May, 2023 courageously announced a halt of fuel subsidy policy. Its removal came several years after every past government was unsure of what to do with fuel subsidy removal. With the removal 29th May 2023, the federation purse was relieved of billions in dollars which Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had been defraying at the source from crude oil sales under recovery payment cost. Effective June 2023, states had been getting higher FAAC allocation compared to the low shared revenue to sub-national government when subsidy policy was in retention. It would be recalled that state’ governors were locked in horns with the management of NNPCL every month over consistent low fund remittance of crude oil sales into federation’s purse by the state oil firm.

While NNPL insisted on deducting under recovery cost before it remit to federation account, the states opposed the style. They asked NNPCL to remit wholly to the federation account and write after- wards for refund, a suggestion NNPCL rejected. The oil firm continued to shoulder the burden of subsidy, and will net off at source before remitting the balance to the federation purse. A presidential pronouncement by Tinubu during his inaugural speech stopped subsidy policy. A six month breakdown of FAAC allocation to 36 states post fuel subsidy removal showed that, in June 2023, total FAAC allocation was N907.054 billion. The states share of the allocation was N295.948 billion. Total FAAC allocation in July was N986.110bn, states share was N310. 670bn, August’ FAAC allocation was N1.1trn, states got N361.188 bn, September release was N1.48trn while states got N361.19bn.

In October 2023, total FAAC allocation to three tiers of government was N907bn while states share was N287.07bn, in November FAAC shared N1. 088trn out of which states got N351.697bn. Analysis of six months of FAAC’ disbursements with oil subsidy retention showed a reduced FAAC allocation shared to 36 states. In May 2023, FAAC allocation was N786.161bn. Of the amount, states share was N265.875bn, in April of N655.9bn shared to three levels of government, states received N218.307bn, March allocation was N714.629bn, states received N232.129bn, and February allocation was N750.174bn, states received N244.975bn while in January of N1. 44trn shared, states got N299.56 bn. In December 2023, out of N1.18trn shared by FAAC, states got N396.693 bn. analysis in January last year, but we ended the year with a budget of 144.7 and the significant part of that increase of about N30 billion came from allocations from Abuja ,in addition to increase in internally Generated Revenue sources in the state.”

Nothing to show for humongous allocation in Rivers –APC

They don’t know how govt works –Information Commissioner The Caretaker Commit- tee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of mismanaging the N144.2 billion allocation he received in the last five months. Okocha alleged that Fubara received the sum of N144, 291,667,791.1 from the federal allocation and that the state generates N10bn every month as IGR, but that there is nothing on ground to show for it. Okocha claimed that “this humongous amount has not translated to action in any way in terms of development in the state. What we see are heavily funded street processions and media-sponsored rallies in support of unnecessary political imbroglios.”

But the Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson, however, defended Fubara’s handling of the state’s finances. He accused Okocha of not carrying out a proper investigation before making the comment. “So you don’t just raise is- sues or mention figures without a proper understanding as to how the government works. That’s why I said it’s his imagination,” he said.

Benue PDP: We don’t know what Alia is doing with federal allocation

Gov prudent with state funds -CPS The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, in their comments, alleged that they were not aware of what Governor Hyacinth Alia is doing with the huge monthly allocation he is receiving from the Federal Government. The party however, admitted that it has seen pockets of projects being executed by Governor Alia including the massive construction of township streets and the gigantic underpass project. The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Bemgba Iortyom disclosed this to Saturday Telegraph in an exclusive interview. Chief Iortyom was, however, tackled by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula, who said that “the governor is prudent with state funds as evidenced in the number of projects being executed.”

Iortyom said: “We don’t even know what the governor is receiving here in Benue State, so I think you people (journalists) should be asking the Governor what he is receiving and doing with the allocation. We have asked him several times what he is receiving, but he hasn’t responded to that. “We see him take a number of actions, we do not have any idea how he’s going about them. He said the accounts of the state were frozen, has he opened them? “Yes, we see him executing projects but what’s the value of the projects, he does not even reveal what the value of the projects is. We are aware that he has undertaken construction of 16 number of streets, which he said cumulatively cover 15.3 kilometers; we are aware that some of them have been completed but we do not have an idea what the project’s sum is.

But the Governor’s spokesman, Tersoo said the contract for the underpass project awarded to Bauhaus Global International Limited cost N6 billion and not N44 billion as peddled by the op- position. He said “some people are not interested in the development of this state. They are very sad at the moment. They hate to see anything good happen here.”

Give account of how you spend govt money, Ogun PDP tells Abiodun

Government is focused on governance – APC The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on their part, challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun to give account on how his administration has been spending the allocations and other funds received from the Federal Government. The opposition party also challenged the Governor to make public the financial books of the state for accountability as required by the constitution. The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Akinloye Bankole, while speaking in an interview in Abeokuta on Friday described the All Progressives Congress (AP- C)-led administration as a “wasteful and clueless” government. Bankole said, “The announcement of another round of N5bn intervention fund by Governor Dapo Abiodun is just another proof of the cluelessness of Mr. Governor and of course his government as an entity.

“Before now, as a responsible political organisation, the Ogun PDP has asked the Governor several times to give us the details of how the first set of N5bn, about two tranches announced before now, were expended in the state. “The Governor, as we speak, has not given a sin- gle detail of the expenditure and up till now he is still busy announcing a fresh N5bn to cushion the effect of the economic hardship that the APC ruling government brought on the good people of Nigeria and Ogun State in particular. “If the governor can swallow his pride, come down from his high horse and begin to seek help, I think it will serve a lot of good for the people.” But, APC in its reaction described the PDP as a “pitiable and disoriented party” that is yet to recover from losing the election.

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, said in his reaction, that the “PDP that is yet to recover from its serial losses at the elections and the courts up till the Supreme Court. “The government is focused on governance and can’t be responding to the political shenanigans of a sore loser. It is only a rabid dog that barks all the time.”

Edo Govt hasn’t done anything with increased allocation -LP Chair

Opposition struggling to deny Obaseki’s achievements Edo State Labour Party Chairman, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, chided the Edo State Government for not utilising the increased allocation from the Federal Government to better the lives of Edo people. Ogbaloi stated that even when there is increased allocation for states due to the fuel subsidy removal by the central government, its impact has not been felt by the citizens. While speaking with Saturday Telegraph in an interview, Ogbaloi said that Nigerians are indeed suffering as a result of fuel subsidy removal and asked the government to find means to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. “The question is, has the increased government revenue impacted the Edo people? You know that the roads are still in a very bad state. The hospitals are not working. No sector is really working in the state.

There is nothing on ground that justifies the increased allocation to the Edo State government. Nigerians are really suffering. “Even if there is free transportation by the Edo State Government, does the free transportation stop investment in other sectors? That is why I said that on Septem- ber 22, Edo people will have a people oriented government from the Labour Party.” Also speaking, the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, accused the Edo State Government of going on a borrowing spree. Tenebe said that the state is suffering from a debt pro- file of N135 billion and $35.6 billion. He said, “While it is a monumental disaster that Edo State patrimony has been swindled by Obaseki-led administration with an unassailable, humongous debt profile of N135 billion and $35.6 billion, the governor is unyielding and unstoppable in his characteristic design to leave Edo State in ruins by asking for a facility of N17.5 billion Naira few days ago, which was said to be N 9 billion.”

The State Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare, said, in his reaction, that the state government is perplexed to learn of the, “quite laughable and incredibly ridiculous tantrums attributed to the new acting chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe where he made base- less and spurious allegations on the fiscal management of our dear State by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government. “In reality, our debt stock is not a secret and in fact, we are ‘under borrowed’. Emperor Tenebe would have known this if he understood the economics of governance, fiscal responsibility and debt- to-GDP ratio.”

Imo is broke –PDP’s national scribe

‘Govt’ll leave no stone unturned’ The governorship candidate of the PDP in Imo State in the 2023 election, and the National Secretary of the par- ty, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, dismissed the assertion that the allocations to the state are being judiciously spent, saying the state is insolvent under the present adminis- tration and has consequently been unable to fulfill most of its primary obligations to the people. Speaking through his media aide, Ikenna Onuoha, Anyanwu maintained that Imo is bankrupt and that the state government lacks the capacity to deliver on its first responsibility to the state which is protection of lives and property.

He added that “non-state actors have gained ground in attacking the entire state, causing havoc and maiming the citizens with the government doing little or nothing to protect the people. “Following the current financial status of the state, Uzodinma might have unavoidably refused to provide the needed financial and material resources to security agencies to enable them rid the state of insecurity. Governor Hope Uzodinma has however, dismissed all insinuation of sharp practices in his administration, while urging all hands to be on deck as he strives to offer prudent leadership to the state.

‘Provision of social infra- structure low in Osun’

Political gladiators in Osun State rated the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke low in terms of social and infrastructural development “despite the huge allocation being received from the Federal Government every month.” Speaking to our Correspondent, in Osogbo, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Honourable Sunday Akere, said that the physical infrastructure and welfare packages the governor is claiming to be giving to the people do not commensurate with the huge allocation coming from the Federal Government. Akere said: “It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation in Osun State. The Governor receives well over three times the month- ly allocation received by the former governor, but he has nothing to show for it. “All the promises made to the workers were not fulfilled by the government, it’s a case of suffering in silence.

While several other states are paying between N25,000 and N35,000 as minimum wage to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, it was a tug of war before Osun could agree to pay N15,000. “Even after collecting billions of naira like other states, they cannot buy a single bus, but rather they refurbished old “chinko” buses, preferring to place the life of all at risk. “You should point to any sector that is working. One of his campaign promises was offsetting the backlog of half salary owed by the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola within six months of assuming office but what is the situation today? “He paid only three months in about one year. The traditional institution is not spared the agony of their misfortune in government.

“Health and educational workers employed by the past administration were laid off without replacement. The most frequent question asked by ordinary citizens in Osun today is where is our money going?” Also, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Kola Olabisi, said: “It is a statement of fact that Osun State allocation from the Federal purse has tripled since the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023. For in- stance, last month, the state received N7.7bn while the 30 local governments received N7.5bn, totalling N15. 2bn. Similarly, the Chairman of the Osun State chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, said that people do not feel the impact of huge allocation which the current government has been receiving since the removal of fuel subsidy. “Truly, he is constructing roads, but people are hungry.

Talking about health, I is nothing to write home about. There are no drugs in the hospitals. “Look at the palliatives. They didn’t give them to the people. What can go round the masses and common people? They didn’t do it. The roads they are constructing are just to enrich themselves. Who is fixing the road? We don’t know,” he said. A Human Rights activist and public affairs commentator in Osun state, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu, who also commented, said that despite the huge allocation from the federal government, it is quite unfortunate that Osun still lags behind in terms of welfare packages for the people of the state. “The governor should be appreciated for his level of sincerity over his declaration that all construction works are done via the intervention of the federal government. “The question now is what has Osun State been using federal allocation for aside payment of worker salaries,” he said.

Kwara govt hasn’t utilised funds for good of the people -PDP

People only look at in- flow without considering outflow –Commissioner The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State lamented that the administration of Gover- nor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has not utilised the increased FAAC allocations it received since the removal of the petroleum subsidy for the people of the state. According to the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, “Kwara State is not just witnessing increased FAAC allocations when President Bola Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023. Yes, there’s about a 36% increase in FAAC allocation after subsidy removal, but the state has been witnessing unprecedented inflow of funds (FAAC, IGR & other sources) since May 29, 2019 when AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq became Governor.

“For instance, as a new administration in 2019, over N10bn, which came to the state in form of FAAC, tax refund, which was targeted at offsetting salary arrears and pensions, but they were illegally frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and handed over to the new government. Till date, no Kwaran knows what this fund was used for. “At that time, it was the first time in about eight years that Kwara would receive such humongous amount and for any serious government, that was more than enough to kick-start a people-oriented leadership that would provide a sense of relief to the state that was just surviving a recessive economic regime. “Unfortunately, it looks like Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has an ulterior motive for coming to government, which is different from the development of the state.

Thus, Kwara state is only increasing in revenue inflow, but shrinking in development and prosperity. But, the Kwara state government said in a statement that the state’s allocation has risen by about 35% on aver- age between June 2023 and now, decrying that people are only looking at the inflow of money without considering the outflow. The Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bola Olukoju, said; “prior to July 2023, Kwara was paying 65% CONHESS. Since July 2023, the government has started paying 100% CONHESS and other things in the health sec- tor. “One implication of this is that monthly salary commitments in the health subsector alone rose by 54.01%. That money came from the same allocation. “At least N10,000 palliative is paid to thousands of workers monthly totaling over N900m. “Recently, the government approved immediate cash backing for the implementation of promotion for different categories of workers.”

Plateau APC tasks Mutfwang to ensure fairness, justice, transparency

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State Chapter called on the Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the state to ensure fairness, justice and transparency in the use of federal allocations being paid to the state monthly. APC State Publicity Secretary in the state, Hon. Sylvanus Namang, in his reaction in an interview, urged the governor to see his victory as a call to service and concentrate on governance, taking into cognisance the ur- gent need for fairness, justice, transparency and inclusivity. Namang called on the Governor to review some of the decisions such as the sacking of workers employed by his predecessor and the dissolution of elected local government council chairmen and councillors.

He said that since the monthly federal allocations to the state has increased, there is need to return all the elected chairmen to carry out their responsibilities at the local government level, which he said is closer to the grassroots. “To ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Plateau State, the Governor should see himself as a father of all, especially given the complexity of our beloved state as a miniature Nigeria where every ethnic nationality is found,” he said. “Our attention has been drawn to the recent appointment of 22 Special Advisers on Monday February 12, 2024 by the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

This is in addition to seven he had earlier hurriedly assembled to perpetrate the sack of local government elected chairmen and councillors in addition to sundry other illegalities on his assumption of office as the governor of Plateau State. “The State APC is compelled to express its reservations about the political implications of such appointments which smack of dis- honesty,” he said.