Govs, Media Chiefs, Dignitaries To Attend Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture On July 23

Two days to the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in honour of the late former Lagos State governor, state governments, dignitaries and media chiefs have confirmed their attendance.

The event is scheduled to be held in Ikeja. In a statement yesterday, the NGE said the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, would deliver this year’s lecture with the theme: ‘Journalism and the Challenges of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society’, with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a special guest of honour.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, will also be a special guest of honour, as well as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris. Others expected are the founder of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and Air Peace Airlines’ Chairman, Allen Onyema Media chiefs, such as Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to the former President on Media and Publicity; Managing Director of Punch Newspapers, Joseph Adeyeye; Director of News, Television Continental (TVC), Stella Din-Jacobs; and Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former Commissioner of Information, Osun State, will serve as discussants to the main paper.

The statement said that Proprietors, Managing Directors, Editors-in-Chief and editors will be present at the lecture. The lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance. His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition. The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering on the theme: ‘Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies’.