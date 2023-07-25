Govs Fight Predecessors Immediately On Resumption Of Office – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio, on Wednesday, posited that Governors in Nigeria always fight their predecessors immediately on resumption of office.

Akpabio made this assertion in Abuja, at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

He however, commended Bamidele, for being different from this ugly trend between political god-fathers and their god-sons, noting that the celebrant was loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 30 years, when he served as political aide to the President in the National Assembly in 1992.

Akpabio expressed displeasure with the attitude of governors towards their predecessors, saying that there was no former governor that did not have an issue with his governor, citing the issue of Senators Adams Oshiomole and Adamu Ailero as cases in point

The President of the Senate, however, pointed out that the has been an exception from the regrettable trend with the Ekiti State, where he noted that Governor Abiodun Oyebanji was yet to fight with his predecessor.

It is pertinent to note that Governor Oyebanji, Senators Oshiomhole, and Aliero were present at the event when Akpabio made the statement.

In his speech, Akpabio said: “The Governor of Ekiti State is a great example of what leadership should be; he has remained steadfast.

“As a Governor, the moment you hand over power to your successor, he will turn on you, either his taste will change or his attitude. No governor in Nigeria has a problem with his predecessor, apart from Ekiti Governor.

“This is why we have to celebrate Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, for the kind of his person.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Leader, in his statement at his birthday ceremony, disclosed that the expected Ministerial list would be received by the Senate in the next 48 hours.

Bamidele said: “President Tinubu told me this morning when he called to greet me for my birthday lecturer this morning around 10:03 am, that he will not be able to come to the birthday lecture because of the communication he needed to submit to Senate in the next 48 hours.

Also, speaking at the event, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, disclosed that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), have no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, once the Police is in the convoy.

Ogundipe, who delivered the lecture at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture, said that there was a need for political officeholders to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoy to show Nigerians that they feel their pains in this season.

Ogundipe said, “There is a need for our leaders to reduce there number of vehicles in their convey so that Nigerians will know that you feel their pains.

“There is nothing VIO, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are doing in the entourage of the President and Vice President once you have police I’m the convoy.”

On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, Vice Chancellor said that the issue of insecurity was a global problem, saying that there were more crimes in the countries condemning Nigeria, but that it is possible to change the narrative because they control cyberspace.