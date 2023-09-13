Govs, Ex-Govs Threatening Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), said some actions of serving and former governors are threatening the nation’s democracy.

The National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, also wants the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), to call Imo and Kogi State governors to order.

Nwosu said governors in almost all the states have become emperors, adding that they have been controlling the local government areas in their domain for the last 20 years.

“There is nothing happening in the local government, and without local government, there is no grassroots development. Development should bottom up and not up to bottom, it cannot work,” he said.

Nwosu warned that if state governors were not put in check, the nation’s democracy would be endangered.

“They want to influence almost everything; they select who becomes local government chairmen; they select people who go to the state House of Assembly, those to go to the National Assembly, and they are beginning to put their stronghold on who becomes even the president.

“This cannot advantage our democracy and country. That is why I called on the NSA to action. What they are doing is threatening the fabric of our society,” he added.

The National Chairman stated that the ADC candidate for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election Hon. Leke Abejide was recently harassed on Trump charges “because they wanted to stop him from campaigning.

“I am sure that President Tinubu will not tolerate the impunity and lawlessness of these APC poster governors. They impact on the country and the political space negatively, because what they are doing is not governance; they are running down our democracy.”

Nwosu also said former governors should not be allowed to run for another election, or appointed as ministers, after their term of office.

According to him, former governors are importing their ‘dictatorship’ tendencies at the state level, to the national.

The ADC national chairman stated that Nigeria’s politics and democracy seem to be causing chaos and creating division amongst the people.

“It has become a source of bitter rivalry, hate, enmity, destructions, division, and in many cases brutalisation, heinous criminal activities, and senseless killings.

“The climate within all organisations that are supposed to herald any aspect of the process is corrupted, highly toxic, and nefarious.

“In the end, it is recrimination and blame games which add no value but retrogression and poverty for the nation and the citizenry,” he said.

Nwosu stated that the ADC is not completely isolated from the ills in the political space, and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have “infected a few of our members with their virus.

“Some people came in the guise that they were ‘capacity’ contestants to attempt to hijack and derail our party.”

He, however, disclosed that the judgement of the Court of Appeal on September 5 “stopped their evil plots; the judgment will forever remain a delight.

“As a party, we have come together to give credence to the nation and our party for transformational leadership that epitomizes values in this responsibility we must not fail.

“The job may be hard people may refuse to cooperate, the first task for us is to deliver our global campus.”