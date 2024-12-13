Govs Endorse State Police As NEC Takes Final Decision January

Share

Thirty-six states of the federation have submitted their reports on the creation of state police to the National Economic Council (NEC) with the majority of them endorsing the proposal.

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, equally at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also okayed improved funding for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting on the decision on state police, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, said all the 36 governors have submitted their reports on state police but for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which gave reasons for not doing so.

He said “Today, about all the 36 states have already made their submission for establishing state police in Nigeria. And I can say here that from what is available; virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

But today, the Council decided to step down the discussion until the next Council meeting, because we need to come up with a report from the secretariat. And after the report, there will be deliberation at the next NEC meeting that is likely taking place in January.

And not only that, there’s also a resolution in the last NEC meeting, which today the Secretariat have also agreed on that there will be further stakeholder engagement after the panel and deliberation by the members of the NEC.”

According to him, the governors endorsed the state police proposal because of the need to secure their vast ungoverned spaces at a time the nation’s security agencies have been stretched to the limit.

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, in his comments said the Council approved improved funding for the RMAFC based on the requests made by the Commission seeking for a review of its funding sources. He said: “Council noted the inadequate funding for this institution to be able to perform its tasks.

And then also noted the draft repeal and replace legislation that was also pending. After deliberating this, the Council noted thus and approved as follows: “First is that RMAFC should forward the draft bill to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

And second, the Council also approved the recommendation for improved funding for RMAFC and approved that the Commission be funded with 0.05% nonoil federation revenue based on the proposed tax reforms and subjected to further scrutiny by the National Assembly.

I know the Commission had requested for 0.75 but in the wisdom of NEC, it was … 0.05% of course, subject to review by the National Assembly “

