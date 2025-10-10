Govs Defect Into APC Because Nigerians’ve Rejected PDP – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said that the governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defecting to the ruling APC do so because Nigerians have rejected their party.

The APC National Publicity stated this while reacting to the planned defection of the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, into the APC.

Morka also carpeted the opposition PDP for criticising the APC on the defection of governors into the party.

He said, “The PDP continues to ridicule itself by the boring, repetitive and baseless claim that APC is, somehow, intimidating or cajoling its Governors and other senior members to dump their wreck of a party.

“The PDP is the sole maker of its own political predicament. The party is only harvesting well-deserved adversity from decades of political recklessness, mindless corruption, ruthless desecration of democracy, disgraceful failure of leadership, and destructive impunity that have characterised its existence.

“The Governors and members that are dumping the party in their numbers are doing so in exercise of their free democratic will, and wisely so, to mitigate against a devastating fate that Nigerians will deal the party in the upcoming 2027 elections.”