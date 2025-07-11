Govs Aiyedatiwa, Mohammed Partner To Attract $2.6b Investment To Ondo

Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State have met to strengthen inter-state collaboration, with a focus on agricultural development and industrialisation.

The partnership has already yielded a major breakthrough, as plans are underway to establish a fertilizer production and harmonic plant, along with a petrochemical industry in Ondo State within the next 12 months. The investment, valued at $2.6 billion, is expected to significantly boost the state’s economy, generate thousands of jobs, and enhance agricultural productivity and industrial growth.

This development was revealed following a high-level meeting in Akure between the Ondo State Government and Dr. Abbas Waziri, Executive Director of Residents Group Cement, who accompanied Governor Mohammed on the visit.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the Bauchi State Governor for facilitating the investment opportunity, describing it as a crucial step in his administration’s plan to revamp the economy and provide employment for the state’s youth.

“I want to specially thank Governor Bala Mohammed for this development and for personally visiting us here. I have also followed your progress in Bauchi State; you’ve done remarkably well in attracting both local and international investors. That is exactly what we are replicating in Ondo State,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He also highlighted key infrastructure projects being undertaken to support the proposed investment, including the Ondo Deep Seaport and major road upgrades.

“We have the longest coastline in Nigeria with the deepest draft. It’s been untapped for years. The last administration began the process, and I am committed to completing the deep seaport project, which will be the first in Nigeria capable of accommodating modern vessels,” he said.

On preparations for the cement and petrochemical plant, Aiyedatiwa said: “We are building the necessary infrastructure. I just flagged off the dualization of the Igbokoda–Okitipupa Road, and the second phase to Ore will commence soon. The road will be ready before your plant is completed.”

He emphasized Ondo’s strategic advantage: “Our topography is ideal for petrochemical, refinery, and seaport development. The area is a designated free trade zone, which benefits both investors and residents. I thank you again for choosing Ondo State for this landmark investment.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured the investors of a business-friendly environment, peace, and maximum security across the state.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed commended Aiyedatiwa for taking bold steps to position Ondo State as an investment destination, particularly through the diversification of revenue sources beyond federal allocations.

He noted the similarities in development strategies between both states, saying: “In Bauchi, we’ve been observing your efforts with admiration. Like you, we are creating avenues for our people to explore their potentials and secure sustainable livelihoods.”

Governor Mohammed revealed that Residents Group Cement has already established a $1.5 billion cement factory in Bauchi and is now set to replicate a similar project in Ondo.

Dr. Abbas Waziri, the investor, confirmed that the company will invest $2.6 billion in fertilizer production, a harmonic plant, and petrochemical facilities in Ondo State.

“We are looking at investing $2.6 billion in the state, and within 12 months, the project will be ready,” Dr. Waziri said, while commending the synergy between both governors.