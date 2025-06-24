Gov’s Aide Distributes School Materials To Vulnerable Pupils In Osun

Share

In a move to strengthen grassroots education, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor on Community and Grassroots Engagement has brought relief to some vulner- able pupils in the state with the distribution of school materials to them.

Over 200 under-privileged pupils at Ila-Orangun in Ila-Orangun Local Government Area benefited from the essential school materials largesse.

The initiative, spearheaded by Adetunji Ajala, was held at St. Matthew Anglican Primary School, Ila-Orangun and it is aimed at supporting vulnerable children with items such as school uniforms, sandals, school bags, and educational supplies, among others.

Ajala, while highlighting the dire conditions faced by many schoolchildren in rural communities during the programme, however, said he had discovered over the years that some children still came to school without school bags and other essential materials to aid learning.

According to him, he supported the children because their parents were having challenges in providing essential educational materials for them.

“We see young children walk- ing barefoot after school, wearing tattered uniforms, and nobody pays attention. I believe it is time we show them care, and by start ing with a few, we can spark hope across the society,” he said.

“If I do my part and others do theirs, we can build a better society. This initiative is about showing love and giving hope to children at the grassroots,” Ajala added, stating further that the gesture is in alignment with the educational development agenda of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

The governor’s aide, who stressed that beyond material donations, the programme seeks to inspire children to dream big, regardless of their background, said:

“We are not just giving them school supplies; we are planting seeds of encouragement, since every child deserves to believe in a brighter future, no matter where they come from.

Ajala called on both the public and private sectors to support similar efforts, stressing that sustainable societal change begins with small acts of compassion.

The programme was lauded by several government officials and community leaders, especially High Chief Paul Ogunrinade, the Ejemu of Ila Orangun, who commended the donor, stating that “it would go a long way in alleviating the burden on many parents as well as boost school attendance and learning outcomes.”

“Many children have stayed away from school simply because they lack basic materials such as uniforms or sandals. Indeed, this initiative brings great relief,” he said, even as called for its replication across the state.

Also, the Technical Assistant to the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Adewuyi Moses, applauded Ajala for his commitment to community development and for ex- tending support to parents, who are struggling to meet their children’s basic educational needs.

Share