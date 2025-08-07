Gov’s Aide Dies After Brutal Attack By Phone Snatchers

A Senior Special Reporter to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, Sadiq Gentle, has died from injuries sustained during a recent attack by suspected phone snatchers.

Gentle, who was attached to the Ministry of History and Culture, was reportedly stabbed multiple times by hoodlums at his residence. He succumbed to his injuries at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, days after the incident.

A source revealed that the attackers inflicted deep machete wounds on him, leading to his hospitalization and eventual death.

His passing has sparked widespread grief among colleagues and associates, with many demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the attack.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement, but the incident has intensified public outcry over the growing menace of criminal gangs and phone-snatching syndicates in Kano.

The state has witnessed an alarming surge in street violence and gang activities, especially by groups locally known as Yandaba. In response, hundreds of women recently staged a protest, decrying the rise in criminal activities and calling for urgent government action.