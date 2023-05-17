Governors Wives Forum Commits To Improved Nutrition

…as Minister advocates 6 months paid maternity leave in all sectors

Disturbed over the poor nutrition indices in the country, the Nigeria Governor Wives Forum (NGWF) has pledged to change the narrative by working towards ensuring the prompt release of nutrition budgets, and the establishment of nutrition departments in state Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The Governor’s wives also promised to champion the practice of exclusive breastfeeding and adoption of 6 months of paid maternity leave for working mothers, as well as empower more women and girls by providing them access to continuous education, Inclusion in decision-making, and economic opportunities.

Chairman of the NGWF, Maryam Tambuwal who spoke at a one-day National Women In Power Conference on Nutrition on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed the need to ensure funds meant for nutrition were spent judiciously if the scourge of malnutrition in the country must be addressed.

Tambuwal who emphasized the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and why every child should have access to good nutrition, especially within the first 1000 days, noted that the Forum was paying attention to women in rural areas to ensure their children have access to good nutrition at the early phase of their lives.

She said: “We are calling for accountability in terms of funds allocated for nutrition. We will ensure that there is proper disbursement of funds meant for nutrition at the state level.

As Governors’ wives, we are role models and would ensure that children have access to good nutrition.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said there was the need to extend paid maternity leave of mothers to six months in both the private and public sectors, to make the journey of exclusive breastfeeding much easier for working-class nursing mothers.

Represented by Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aliyu Shinkafi, she noted that the federal government was engaging in different initiatives to improve the nation’s nutrition indices, even as she stressed the need for flexible work environments that were breastfeeding-friendly.

“Breastmilk contributes to child brain development, increased intelligence, and lifelong productivity. The benefit of breastfeeding to both the mother, the child, and society is quite enormous.

” It is essential to provide breastfeeding rooms, on-site creches, and flexible work options to ensure baby-friendly workplaces. Empowering women and girls with education and resources to enable them to access optimal nutrition for themselves and their families.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is among the five critical sectors identified to implement the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria(ANRIN) project.

“It is an initiative by the Government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank to increase the utilization of quality, cost-effective, and high-impact nutrition services for pregnant, lactating women, adolescent girls, and children under five years,” the minister said.

Also speaking, Deputy Director of the HPN office USAID/Nigeria, Mieko McKay, women occupying strategic positions of power have a key role to play in national development through improved nutrition, as well-nourished women were better able to provide for themselves, their children, and their families and were also more likely to have infants with healthy birth weights with less likelihood of ever suffering from malnutrition.

“Malnutrition is a serious public health and development challenge in Nigeria. With the growing international recognition of the impact of non-communicable diseases in Africa, there is greater visibility of the double burden of malnutrition in Nigeria.

“Malnutrition has the most far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents, and women. The economic impact of malnutrition can result in increased healthcare costs, slow economic growth, and perpetuated rates of poverty.

“Unfortunately, the resources being deployed are insufficient to meet the need as is the coordination of various programs designed to help address the risks.

“There is an urgent need for investment to scale up maternal infant, young child, and adolescent nutrition interventions, prevention, and treatment for child severe acute malnutrition), micronutrient supplementation, food security, and social and behavior change programming.”