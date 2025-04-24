Governors To Set Up Subcommittee On Security

Share

Nigerian governors have resolved to establish a subcommittee to address the growing incidence of terror attacks at the subnational level.

The governors, who met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in Abuja on Wednesday, urged security agencies to be proactive in detecting potential threats early to prevent casualties and ensure a coordinated response when attacks occur.

Recently, Borno, Plateau, and Benue States have come under deadly terror attacks that claimed numerous lives.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted until the early hours of Thursday said the state chief executives were committed to working with security agencies in a collaborative approach to urgently address national security challenges.

He explained that the governors emphasized the need for technology-driven solutions to confront evolving security threats at the state level.

According to Uzodinma, the CDS briefed the governors on “an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.”

“The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors also commended the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives,” he added.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the governors also agreed to study a proposal for partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) to improve electricity distribution efficiency across the country.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed that under the proposed agreement, PSGN would assume operational control of select electricity distribution companies (DisCos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies, and establish a meter production facility to enhance energy service delivery across states.

It expressed confidence that the partnership would support job creation through local manufacturing and relieve states of legacy liabilities in the power sector.

“Governors received the proposal and will examine the opportunities and benefits therein,” the communiqué added.

