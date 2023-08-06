Governors Take Charge After Tinubu’s Emerge

Nigerians finally got a semblance of what President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet would like when he transmitted the list of additional 19 names to the Senate for screening and confirmation last week Thursday.

The 19-persons list was dominated by former governors, who worked for his victory either at the primaries to pick the APC presidential ticket and ultimate victory at the polls.

They included former Governors Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Simon Lalong (Plateau). Earlier Nasir El rufai and Nyesom Wike of Kaduna and Rivers States, respectively, made the cut.

Those, who should know, said that it is a confirmation that the present government is a government of governors by governors and for governors.

A Source close to a former South West governor said: “What the president is just doing is firming up his support base within his constituency. “Remember that the president and the Vice President are also former governors.

Most of the people being brought in are either in the class of Tinubu (1999 – 2007) or in the class after him or in the class of his Vice President. What we have essentially is the government of the governors by the governors and for the governors.

“A number of people are not comfortable with it. This is not the first time. That is a story on its own. The Governors have taken over. “This is not the first time that the Governors have tried to seize control of the government. They had tried it several times.

That is why when you fight for the party chairmanship, the governors also want to seize control. The last Chairman of the APC, who was he? A former governor! The two leading candidates for the APC chairmanship are also former governors.

That means that the Governors have taken over.” Our Source continued: “The powers of the governors are becoming so enormous. In the next 10 years, they would invariably take over.

“Under Buhari, he tried to overwhelm the governors but he could not. That was why when they came together, they were able to overrun Buhari to ensure that one of them picked the ticket of the APC.

Whether we like it or not, it was one of the governors who picked the ticket for the Labour Party. Invariably, one who was elected as governor became the president.

“Both new and a number of current ones, there are quite a number of them in the National Assembly, particularly in the senate. The Senate president is a former governor. That is the situation in Nigeria today.

Number one is a former governor; the number two is a former governor and the number three is a former governor. “A number of key people who did not appear on the ministerial list, will definitely be appointed ambassadorial or board appointments.

Somebody like Kayode Fayemi, we believe is angling to become an ambassador. It is not just about ministerial appointments; ambassadorial nominations are dominated by the governors.”

How did their rise begin? Our Source provides an answer: “All the governors nominated as ministers are some of them who will come in as chairmen of critical boards or ambassadors, went to the President and told him that No! This is not the way to go.

That was the game changer. What is happening now is the reward for standing solidly behind him to get the ticket. “Before then, Buhari has almost made up his mind with the influence of the chairman – Abdullahi Adamu and some key Northerners to install as it were the former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.