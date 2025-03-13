Governor’s Para-Swimming Classic Powers Advanced Training

Share

Organisers of the Governor’s Pa r a – S w i m m i n g Classic, have unfolded plans for para-swimmers who will be privileged to benefit from a fiveday scientific training and analysis programme capable of inspiring Nigeriapara-swimmers to greater heights.

This was revealed by the convener, Vice President, Para-swimming, Bose Kaffo, at a media parley staged ahead of the six-day programme scheduled for March 17 to 22, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Emphasising the secret behind the programme, the former table tennis star hinted that the training is organised to help train swimmers scientifically to give their best while representing the country in major tournaments.

“We’re honouring the spirit of sports with this great programme,” she said. “The last day of the event will witness a podium challenge while the five days of training continue.

We found out our para-swimmers are lagging in areas of resistance, endurance and physiological aspects of their welfare.

We have upper limbs, lower limbs and intellectual amputees, these three categories of people will benefit more from the programme.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

