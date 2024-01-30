Governors Now To Certify Jobs Before Payment – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, has charged contractors for quality work across the country because no money would be paid unless Governors certify such contracts are completed and of good quality.

The Minister said while inspecting the Osisioma to Alaoji axis of Enugu Port Harcourt Express Way being handled by Arab Contractors that governors of various states where Federal works are being carried out should always inspect the jobs to ensure that contractors meet the specifications.

Umahi declared that except when governors report to his office on the quality of the job done in their states, no payment would be made.

He frowned at the menace of street traders who have taken over the completed part of the Road in Aba and directed Tony Onwubiko, the Federal Controller of Works, Abia State to liaise with Governor Alex Otti to ensure that the traders are flushed out from the expressway for easy flow of traffic.

He equally decried the burning of tyres on the road and also the dumping of refuse on the median by Aba residents.

“People drive against traffic. They use the completed road as a park, trading and dumping of refuse. We will not like after Federal Government had spent so much here, we see people building and trading on the road,” he said.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the job done by the contractor noting

that the project was first awarded 10 years ago but was yet to be completed because of the high cost of construction materials.

“That is why we are asking, can we go for concrete that is 95 per cent locally sourced?”