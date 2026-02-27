New Telegraph

February 27, 2026
Governors Now Receive Four Times More Federal Allocations Than Before – Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Friday said State governors in the country now receive four times allocation than the time he served as governor in Akwa Ibom State noting that they now have enough resources to deliver good developments in their various states.

Akpabio stated that he wished he were a governor under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Senate President shared the remark during plenary at the National Assembly, emphasising that subnational governments today have far more resources than in his tenure.

According to him, the increased allocations offer governors greater capacity to pursue development projects and improve services at the grassroots, though he acknowledged that it also demands prudence and wisdom in spending.

He recalled that the abundant funds present opportunities that were unavailable in his time as a state governor.

