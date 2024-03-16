Governors Not Helping President Tinubu, Says Okonoboh

Rt. Hon. Dr. Justin Okonoboh is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, ex- local government boss and secretary, a former member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu National campaign team, and a leader of APC in Edo Central.In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke extensively on Edo 2024 guber election among others.

The party primaries are done and dusted, Senator Monday Okpebholo emerged as a APC candidate for the guber election, now how ready is APC for the election? Thank you so very much. APC our party is very prepared for the election. We are ready to reclaim the seat of power in Edo State. On our side, the party is very happy; the joy of conducting a very peaceful primaries is sweeping across the party. We the APC is ready to take over power in Edo State, and we are very convinced that we would get it. APC will have an overwhelming victory in Edo State, that I can assure you.

APC aspirant, Denis Idahosa, went to court over the primaries, what is the party doing to settle the matter so that it won’t have negative effect on it during the election? Yes I do know that Honourable Idahosa of our great party went to court over the result, yes this is usual after party primaries. After primaries we try to do reconciliation but people who do not believe in reconciliation would go to court. So it is normal in politics for aggrieved persons to go to court to seek justice if such individuals feel cheated. But after that they would come to a round table and settle their differences. It is not peculiar to APC alone, PDP and Labour Party also had their internal problems, I do know that by April these issues must have been sorted out. It’s a normal thing in politics. All these must be settled before the main election, that I assure you.

As it is now, who is the APC leader in Edo State? APC is the ruling party in Nigeria, here in Edo State we have so many leaders. And right now we still have leaders in all the three senatorial zones that have all it takes to speak for their various constituencies. So, the issue of leadership is not our problem, what is paramount in our minds now is how to deliver our candidate in the forthcoming guber election.

You were a top member of Bola Tinubu National campaign team; with the hardship in the country now, do Nigerians still have hope in the leadership of APC? Well they have to. Let me just tell us what is happening about hardship generally. All over the world the economic situation is bad. If you watch CNN, you will see demonstrations taking place all over the world about hardship even in America. Now let’s go spiritual, it’s because the world would soon come to an end. The problem in the world is partly man made and partly spiritual. All that is happening now have their route from the Holy Bible. Our Lord Jesus Christ prophesied it.

So it means that people should get closer to God Almighty because the trumpet can sound at any moment. Now taking a holistic look at Nigeria, the economy was in bad shape before the emergence of President Tinubu. We cannot say he wasn’t aware that the economy had been battered before he came in, but he said he was coming to fix it. First, was the issue of fuel subsidy where people were just stealing our money with impunity in the name of fuel subsidy.

The second was the foreign exchange, people will get foreign exchange at low rate and go sell at high rate. Now, Tinubu is working round the clock to make thing work again. He has handled those two areas and it is those areas that are causing the present hardship in the country. Let me say this, the whole world is praising President Tinubu’s courage. So he cannot go back on the policies. Nigerians must be patient, because usually when you take such decisions, it takes between six months and two years before you can start to see the benefit.

We are afraid it might get harder, people should just try and adjust. World economists are applauding the president on the steps taken to revamp the economy. One major thing Nigerians should know is that the economy has been badly battered by the previous administration led Muhammadu Buhari. Look, the world over, there is global economic crisis sweeping across. I’m sure by the time everything he is doing begins to yield fruits, these current pains would be a thing of the past. So, we must join hands with him to make Nigeria better again.

Everybody is happy with his economic moves, just that the pain is much for Nigerians. Again, state governors are not helping matters, since the fuel subsidy was removed, the President has been sending huge amount of money to governors, but they are not doing anything with it. Members of the National Assembly were given trailers of rice but they never shared to the less privileged ones in their constituencies; Nigerians are just naturally wicked, that is the truth of the matter.

Now will the President go to each state and begin to distribute palliatives items by himself? No, he believes the governors can do that. Everybody should try to adjust and not live above their income. For me and my family, we have adjusted. Nobody is left out of this hardship, it’s affecting everyone.

You think Nigerians will vote APC again into power? Good. The first election, they said they will not vote Tinubu because PMB was terrible, now did Tinubu not win? So it’s not by that, it depends on your campaign strategy and stuff like that. Those are not things that will stop people from voting because the three major political parties said when they come to power, they would remove fuel subsidy. So they would have done the same thing