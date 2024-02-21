Governors, Legal Luminaries Bid Akeredolu Farewell

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State, his counterpart from Bayelsa State, Senator Doure Diri, their host, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and prominent citizens from all walks of life converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital in honour of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Other dignitaries included former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Idris Debby, his counterpart from Ekiti State, Mrs Monisade Afuye, Minister of State for Youth, Ayo Olawande, former Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye were in the court session in honour of the late governor.

Also present during the court session and lying in state were legal luminaries including ex-chief justices, justices, Chief magistrates, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) led by Chief Olusola Oke and Dayo Akinlaja and a host of lawyers across the country. The Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Justice Justice Olufunmilayo Adejumo, and chairmen of branches of NBA were at the sessions.

Besides, students of public secondary schools lined up on the roadside along Oyemekun Road/Adesida Road, and Hospital Road to bid the late Governor Akeredolu farewell. They waited to see his body conveyed in hearse pass-by as they waived the Nigeria flag to the body of the governor.

The body of the late governor brought in from Ibadan, Oyo State, was concealed in a beautiful black casket and rolled into the courtroom for the special court session.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, eulogised Akeredolu describing him as a courageous man who did not interfere with the judicial process when he was alive.

Justice Odusola said “Arakunrin was a courageous fighter, who faced the serious security challenges in the State with such ingenious courage that his approach has become a national model. He was amazingly down to earth and this great asset is also his major weakness in a society where sycophancy is the order of the day.

“Whatever he promised to do, he would fight to accomplish. He had a desire to build an ultra-modern facility for the High Court (and had started the journey), but could not do so partly because of his ill health but largely because the individual who stood in the eye of the Executives in the administration of the judiciary could not interpret that dream.”

Chief Olusola Oke who spoke on behalf of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) described Akeredolu as being combative in advocacy and stood for the truth.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his address described the death of his predecessor as a personal loss, a loss to the State of Southwest and Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa said “It is true that all men are mortals but some achieve immortality by those extraordinary deeds they did during their lifetimes. It is also true that all men are born equal but some attain higher heights by their nurture, brilliance, industry and erudition.

“The history of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s life and service at the Judiciary is well known and documented and I dare say it is a well-rehearsed song in the public place. But it is his sojourn and romance with the legal profession in Ondo State that is of greater interest to me today.

“At a personal level, I am always elated with awe, each time I observe my late boss discuss the issue of access to justice, the rule of law and the general practice of the profession he so loved. It was always with excitement, a sense of pride and an even higher sense of devotion and responsibility.

“For records, he it was as Governor, who sponsored the executive bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps, to assist in maintaining law and order in the state. His government also sponsored a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund.”

However, Dr. Teniola, one of the daughters of the late Governor, responded on behalf of the family.

She appreciated the people of the state for the love they showed for her father.