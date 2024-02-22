Governors, Legal Luminaries Bid Akeredolu Farewell

Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State, his counterpart from Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, their host, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and prominent citizens from all walks of life converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital, in honour of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Others dignitaries included former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Idris Debby, his counterpart from Ekiti State, Mrs Monisade Afuye, Minister of State for Youth, Ayo Olawande, former Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye were in the court session in honour of the late governor.

Also present during the court session and lying-in-state were legal luminaries, including justices, chief magistrates, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by Chief Olusola Oke and Dayo Akinlaja, and a host of lawyers across the country. The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Justice, Justice Olufunmilayo Adejumo and chairmen of branches of NBA were at the session. Besides, students of public secondary schools lined up on roadside along Oyemekun Road/Adesida Road, Hospital Road to bid the late Governor farewell.

They waited to see his body conveyed in a hearse pass by as they waived the Nigerian flag to the body of the governor. The body of the late governor brought in from Ibadan, Oyo State, was concealed in a beautiful black casket and rolled into the courtroom for the special court session. The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, eulogised Akeredolu, describing him as a courageous man who did not interfere with judicial process when he was alive. He said: “Arakunrin was a courageous fighter who faced the serious security challenges in the state with such ingenious courage that his approach has become a national model.

He was amazingly down-to-earth and this great asset is also his major weakness in a society where sycophancy is the order of the day.” Chief Olusola Oke who spoke on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria described Akeredolu as being combat- ive in advocacy and stood for the truth. Governor Aiyedatiwa described the death of his predecessor as a personal loss, a loss to the state, South West and Nigeria. “The history of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s life and service at the judiciary is well known and documented and I dare say it is a well-rehearsed song in the public place.

“I am always elated with awe, each time I observe my late boss discuss the issue of access to justice, rule of law and the general practice of the profession he so loved.” However, Dr Teniola, one of the daughters of the late governor, responded on be- half of the family, saying she appreciated the people of the state for the love they showed for her father.