The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Thursday disagreed with the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, describing the move as untimely.

Speaking after the meeting held in Abuja, the governors emphasized that increasing VAT in the current economic climate would place an additional burden on Nigerians already grappling with rising living costs.

The governors, however, expressed their support for the ongoing legislative process for the Tax Reform Bills.

They commended the efforts of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee in addressing systemic challenges within Nigeria’s tax system.

NGF Mourns Victims Of Benue Boat Accident The statement reads, “We have significant issues in our tax revenue. We have issues of revenue generally which means tax and non-tax. You can describe the whole fiscal system in a state that is in crisis “When my committee was set up, we had three broad mandates. The first one was to look at governance: our finances as a country, borrowing, and coordination within the federal government and across sub-national. “The second one was revenue transformation. The revenue profile of the country is abysmally low. If you dedicate our whole revenue to fixing roads it will be insufficient. The third is on government assets. “The law we are proposing to the National Assembly has a rate of 7.5% moving to 10% from 2025. We don’t know how soon they will be able to pass the law. Then subsequent increases are also indicated in terms of the year they will kick in.”

