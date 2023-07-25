Governor’s Diary: Oborevwori leading with empathy in Delta

Black Friday On Friday July 14, 2023, the news filtered in of the unfortunate killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe during an operation by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). They were said to have invaded a notorious drug syndicate along Okpanam Road area in the State capital.

The operation, which took place the previous day, went awry after a stray bullet fired by the NDLEA officials hit Ivan and his younger sibling, Eromonsele at their mother’s shop just after their father had dropped them off from school. They were both rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, but Ivan, unfortunately, did not make it. He died a painful and needless death.

There was anguish and condemnation over the unfortunate incident, with calls for the prosecution of the officials involved. As a compassionate leader that he is, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday, sent his heart-felt condolences to the family on the killing of the young Ivan and injury to his younger sibling. The Governor, in a statement, said the tragic incident was regrettable and avoidable if the officers had operated based on their rules of engagement.

Marching order He called on the NDLEA authorities and the Delta Police Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and injury to his brother, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future reoccurrence. Governor Oborevwori, said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Fidelis Omorhiakogbe on the tragic death of their two-year-old son, Ivan, and injury to his younger sibling, Eromonsele.

“This incident is tragic, painful, and grievous because of the loss of a child and injury to his younger sibling. I condemn this unfortunate incident because no matter the provocation, armed security men must operate within the ambits of standard procedure as enshrined in their rules of engagement.

“Any action taken outside these international best practices could be catastrophic as in this case. I therefore call on the NDLEA and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident and bring all the culprits to book.” On Monday July 17, the Governor visited the family at FMC where Eromonsele is receiving treatment from bullet injuries sustained in his left eye. Oborevwori, who arrived the hospital at about 9.30am, was received by Dr Ernest Ogbedo of the Opthalmology Department. Successful operation Ogbedo said they had successfully covered the eye to prevent infections from entering it, adding that further surgeries would be carried out on the eye. Ogbedo said: “We have done one surgery but the child is going to need some other surgeries because there is an eye injury which the doctors went through and covered.

“We did an x-ray first and luckily there was no bullet pellet around but we are going to carry out further investigation to see the extent of the injury. We have succeeded in covering the eye so that there will be no infections and other diseases to the eye.”

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family on the unfortunate demise of Ivan and promised that all efforts would be made to bring the culprits to book. He said that the Police were already investigating the matter and would make its findings known to the general public at the end of the inquiry. He commended the medical personnel at the hospital for their proactiveness in treating the younger sibling, assuring that the State Government would pick up all the medical bills related to the incident. Police defence Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, assured the governor and the family of the Command’s commitment to ensuring thorough investigation into the matter.

“Your Excellency, we will do our best to unravel the mystery behind the whole incident. We have sent messages to the NDLEA and they have responded and in no distant time we will come out with a report that would be made known to members of the public. “Once again, we commiserate with you and we pray that God Almighty will give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and for Eromonsele, we are praying that God will lay His healing hands upon him to perfect his health,” CP Abass said.

On Tuesday July 18, Governor Oborevwori played host to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, where he charged Journalists to remain focused and abide by the ethics of the profession, on fair and objective reporting for credibility, as watchdogs of the society.

He thanked Journalists in the State for their support before, during and after the general elections, assuring that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Deltans. Integrity focus On appointments, the Governor said he would appoint people with capacity to deliver, not necessarily for political patronage. He said he will appoint from the young ones, middle-aged and also experienced ones; to teach the young ones. Earlier, Chairman of NUJ, Michael Ikeogwu, said the Union was at Government House to congratulate the Governor on his successful inauguration into office and to chart the way forward as partners in progress. He commended the Governor for appointing a respected member of the Union, Sir Festus Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary.

The Union urged the Governor to appoint men and women with proven track records of performance, irrespective of political parties, ethnic background or religious inclination. He called on the Governor to embark on programmes and policies that will usher in massive investments for the industrialization of the state to engage unemployed youths and pledged the unalloyed support of Journalists towards promoting the M.O.R.E. agenda of his administration. Welfare matters The health and well-being of Deltans has always preoccupied the mind and thinking of Governor Oborevwori and since his assumption of office, he has been working round the clock to improve on matters relating to the welfare of medical personnel in the State. He reiterated this position when he played host to the National Executive Council of Nigerian Optometric Association, led by the National President, Dr. Obinna Awiaka at Government House, Asaba. He said that his administration was willing to partner with well-meaning bodies for the growth and development of the State. He assured the Optometric body of the State Government’s support for its conference holding in Asaba, saying that it would create a lot of awareness to the people in the area of proper eye care. Earlier, Dr Awiaka said they were in Delta for the 2023 AGM and Optometry Conference holding in Asaba. He lauded the Governor for the development in the state and thanked him for approving Call Duty Allowance for their members and for supporting the National Conference. Family benefit He appealed to the governor to provide employment for more eye docOborevwori leading with empathy in Delta tors, more internship opportunities for young doctors and for eye care to be included in the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme.

On Friday July 21, Governor Oborevwori yet again demonstrated his love and empathy for citizens when he said that introduction of new taxes amounts to imposing more hardship on the same people and businesses already captured in the tax net, which often leads to over taxation and the attendant frustration, anger, and resentment. He stated this at the inauguration of the Chairman and Executive Directors of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, headed by Chief Solomon Ighrakpata as Chairman. Others are Dr Frank Nwugo, Executive Director, Operations; Mr. Kelly Oghenekevwe, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Mr. Collins Iwebunor, Executive Director, ICT and Hon. Mrs Orezi Esievo, Director, Legal Services. Better deal ahead He urged the new Board to expand the state’s tax net by bringing in more businesses in the informal sector. While congratulating the members of the new Board on their appointment, he expressed optimism that they would perform creditably with the rich blend of experts, technocrats and seasoned administrators.

He charged the new Board to surpass the achievements of the previous board in line with the administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda. While pledging to remain committed to the timeless principles of transparency, accountability, and judicious allocation of resources, he reassured Deltans that his administration would account for every kobo that accrues to it by ensuring that they are well spent on meaningful development projects that will positively impact on the living conditions of the people. Responding, Chief Ighrakpata thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would work assiduously to deliver on set targets.