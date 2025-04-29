Governors Call For Timely Activation Of New Revenue Formula

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has emphasized the urgent need for a revised revenue allocation formula that aligns with current economic realities.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Razaq Fatai, Head of Data and Analytics, noted that a reviewed formula has long been overdue. He stressed the vital role of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in restructuring Nigeria’s fiscal framework amid global economic uncertainties.

“A balanced and just formula is imperative for the effective delivery of public services and deepening of democratic dividends,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government commended the leadership of RMAFC under Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu for its proactive and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal system.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 retreat for newly inaugurated members of the Commission in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima—represented by Ibrahim Natagwandu, his Technical Adviser on Public Debt and Revenue Mobilisation—praised Shehu for engaging relevant authorities to enhance the Commission’s operational capacity.

A statement by RMAFC spokesperson Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf quoted the Vice President as saying, “I commend the Commission for initiating this timely and strategic engagement in alignment with our administration’s vision for fiscal prudence, equity, and sustainable development.

“The Chairman’s efforts in pursuing improved funding, data-driven decision-making, and effective execution of constitutional responsibilities are commendable.”

In his goodwill message, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom warmly welcomed participants and lauded Shehu’s visionary leadership.

He emphasized the Commission’s role in promoting intergovernmental collaboration and said hosting the retreat reflects Akwa Ibom’s commitment to national development and fiscal innovation.

He pledged continued support to deepen fiscal federalism and enhance economic management.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, represented by Imarha Ogehnenyerowo Ruben, applauded the Commission’s commitment to fiscal discipline, equity, and transparency.

He acknowledged existing legal and operational challenges but assured that the Ministry of Justice is prepared to provide legal guidance and support.

“Where there are constitutional ambiguities or statutory constraints, we are ready to work with the Commission and the National Assembly to effect necessary legal reforms,” Fagbemi said, urging participants to deliberate with openness and commitment to national interest.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, praised the Commission for its impactful work across all levels of government.

He highlighted the importance of stronger legislative collaboration to support its initiatives, particularly at the grassroots level.

In his welcome address, RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Shehu expressed appreciation to dignitaries and participants.

He said the retreat aimed to familiarize new members with the Commission’s operations and prepare them to effectively fulfill their constitutional roles.

“We are custodians of the fiscal soul of the Federation,” Dr. Shehu said, vowing to leave a legacy of transparency, diligence, and innovation.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to expediting the review of the revenue allocation formula and remuneration for political and public officeholders.

Shehu also stressed the importance of revenue diversification, urging all tiers of government to invest in agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals.

He assured that under his leadership, the Commission would continue supporting efforts to boost non-oil revenue and promote fiscal sustainability, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

