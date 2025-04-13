Governor Yusuf: The Hero Of His Own Time

Share

The recent Award conferred on the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf by the Leadership Newspaper as the Governor of the Year 2024, has not come to me and many others as a surprise; looking at the great achievements of the Governor on education in just less than two years in office.

Also, his administration has shown unwavering commitment to advancing education in Kano State, which aligns with the reasons behind the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) conferring him with the NUT Golden Award for his transformative efforts in rescuing Kano’s education sector from years of decay and neglect.

During the electioneering campaigns of 2023 general elections in his Blue Print, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf made promises to revamp the educational sector, and here comes, fulfilling the promises; that endear him receiving several awards on education including this latest one of the Leadership Award 2024 and the NUT Golden Award.

Right from inception, the Peoples governor look inward on the educational sector and began by reviewing the then current situation of the educational sector.

Governor Yusuf possessed a thorough understanding of the Ministry of Education’s inner workings, gained through a comprehensive assessment of its current state. This knowledge enabled him to revitalize and enhance sectoral coordination within the ministry.

Furthermore, he focused on strengthening three fundamental pillars of the education system: teachers, students, and infrastructure. By addressing these key components, he aimed to create a more effective and efficient education system.

Moreover, He revisited and revitalized abandoned educational projects and policies inherited from 2015, aiming to restore the sector’s lost glory and revive local and international confidence. This effort involved revamping existing initiatives and implementing new strategies to boost the sector’s reputation and effectiveness.

He focused on key areas which include infrastructure development. Upgrading school facilities, libraries, and laboratories to provide a conducive learning environment, addressing the growing need for infrastructure to achieve economic development.

He revived and revitalised abandoned projects and policies to ensure successful implementation and completion, drawing lessons from past failures to prepare for future success. He reviewed and revised outdated policies to align with current educational needs and global standards, promoting a well-planned and effective education system.

By addressing these areas, he seeks to re-establish the education sector’s reputation and ensure a brighter future for students and the community.

This gave him the courage to confront the challenges of education in Kano and have an all-inclusive educational approach; where teaching and learning take place under good, conducive atmosphere and secured environment; and ensure that, the state takes its rightful position in policy formulation and implementation especially from the National Council of Education (NCE) that did not contradict the state religious believe, norms and culture.

In response to the sector’s challenges, the Governor declared a state of emergency in education, prioritizing the sector’s revitalization and implementing free education from primary to secondary level. To achieve this, he sought to understand the sector’s intricacies and bottlenecks, with the ultimate goal of overhauling the entire education system. This comprehensive approach aimed to address the sector’s shortcomings and provide quality education to students. His budget for education is quite commendable. Last year, 2024 he spent nearly 30 percent of the budget, and now for 2025, he assented to 31 % of the total budget which is even higher than what UNESCO said to have recommended.

The amiable governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has also embarked on infrastructural development in schools across the state, which include rehabilitation and erecting new buildings. He keeps upgrading schools to higher standards both materially and academically. Conducive atmosphere for learning is key when you want to achieve quality education, that’s why his Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, had urgently provided instructional materials to the public schools, which include: provision of benches, chairs, text and note books, uniforms, computers among others.

During his school visits, he initially observed that many students were sitting on bare floors, but fortunately, the situation has improved significantly in most schools, with students now having

proper seating arrangements. This change is a notable achievement, reflecting positively on the efforts made to enhance the learning environment and provide students with more comfortable and conducive conditions for education.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has also given girls child education much concern as he encourages them to go to school using busses, convey them from different locations to their schools. This improves girl child education in Kano.

Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has reopened all-girls boarding schools that were previously shut down by the former administration, which had led to an increase in school dropouts. The reopening has resulted in a surge in enrollment numbers across these boarding schools. This move is part of the governor’s efforts to revitalize education in Kano State.

He noticed that there was need for an increase in the number of teachers as the gap between teacher-students ratio is too wide, the government employed 6,000 teachers and deployed them to various schools to fill the gaps. This indicates how Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration gives priority to education.

In the same vein, Governor Yusuf reinforced the workforce of the teachers. His Excellency again, employed 2,000 out of the volunteers under the program of the Federal Government called Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA). They are now permanent and pensionable teachers.

The assiduous Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, had promised to resumed the foreign scholarship initiated by the National leader of the NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and he had redeemed that promise. He had sponsored 1001 postgraduate students to foreign countries for various postgraduate programs.

The scheme has positively impacted hundreds of underprivileged individuals in Kano State, contributing significantly to the state’s progress and the broader development of Northern Nigeria.

This initiative has brought about tangible benefits, enhancing the lives of those who need it most and fostering growth in the region. By providing support to disadvantaged groups, the scheme has helped to address social and economic challenges, promoting a more inclusive and prosperous community. The ripple effects of this initiative are being felt across the state and beyond, underscoring its importance in driving positive change.

Just nearly three weeks ago, on March 23, 2025, 54 students Kano State Government sponsored for foreign scholarship returned from India and completed their studies with flying colours.

Some of the specialized courses studied by the students were the first of their kind in kano and northern Nigeria. This improves the healthcare system in the state and entire north.As he has passion in developing the educational sector, these developments are the tip of an iceberg.

I believe, with these giant strides, transforming the educational sector in the northwestern state of Kano is something to celebrate, and cheers. Hence the Executive governor of Kano state, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is the Hero of his own Time.

Mustapha Muhammad, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, writes from Kano.

