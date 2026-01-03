Governor Yusuf Is An Asset To Any Political Party – Inuwa Waya

Amidst the anticipated defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party and governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections in the state, Mallam Inuwa Waya, has described the governor as an excellent performer, who is an asset to any political party.

Waya recalled that the performances of Governor Yusuf are beyond measure, saying that this was why he received awards for good governance on education, agriculture, press freedom, accountability, infrastructure and urban beautification.

In a statement, which was released on Friday, Waya stated that the calls for the Governor to join the APC is a welcome development, which he said would usher in a new era of reforms, which he said are necessary for the survival of the APC in Kano State.

The elder statesman further stated that Governor Abba Yusuf will bring his unique style of political sagacity necessary for internal democracy and cooperation among the leaders and followers in the state.

Waya then urged APC stakeholders in the state to put aside personal ambition and support Abba Yusuf.