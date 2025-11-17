Governor Yusuf Inaugurates Kano Council Of Emirs

…Brings Back 700 Years of History, Says Prof. Naniya

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated the reconstituted Kano Council of Emirs led by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, along with three other Emirs from Gaya, Karaye, and Rano as members.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Monday.

The inauguration marks a new chapter in the history of the Kano Emirate, following the signing of the Kano Emirates Council Law (Repeal Bill) 2024 into law by Governor Yusuf, which abolishes the five emirate councils established by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf said the inauguration of the Council was aimed at enabling the traditional institution to function effectively and efficiently in promoting peace, stability, and development in the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf maintained that the traditional institution is a pillar of history, guardian of people’s values, custodian of heritage, an engine of social stability, and an indispensable partner in governance.

“The inauguration of the Council of Emirs today is the reaffirmation of our administration’s commitment to preserve Kano’s cultural legacy, strengthen good governance, and deepen the partnership between the Government and the Emirates,” said the Governor.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to say that this Council is envisioned to serve as a central forum where our Royal Fathers can meet, deliberate, and offer far-reaching counsel on matters that affect the well-being of our people,” he added.

In a remark, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, expressed optimism that the Council, when operational, will play a crucial role in the overall development of the state.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Naniya, made an elaborate presentation on the history of the Kano Emirate and its relations with the Rano, Gaya, and Karaye Emirates.

Prof. Naniya said the Governor has brought back a history of over 700 years where Kano Emirs were united for a common good, with the Emir of Kano remaining the head.

The Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Council, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, speaking on behalf of the three-member Emirs, said the revival and inauguration of the Council was timely and done in line with historical antecedents.

He commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s unprecedented and monumental achievements across the state and assured the Emirates’ readiness to put in their utmost best for the progression of Kano.