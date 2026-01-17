Governor Yusuf Chairs 2026 Maiden Executive Council Meeting

…Reaffirms Commitment to Good

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presided over the maiden Executive Council meeting of the year 2026, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to good governance and sustainable development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The meeting, which was also the Council’s 37th since the inception of the administration, was held at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Governor Yusuf said the meeting underscored his administration’s renewed focus on prioritising the welfare of the people and accelerating development across the state.

He commended members of the Executive Council for their dedication and efforts in implementing government policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to entrench transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery across all sectors.

He urged council members to deepen their commitment and continue supporting the government’s development agenda to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.