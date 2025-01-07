Governor Yusuf Appeals For Reduction Of 2025 Hajj Fare

Share

… As 2023 Kano pilgrims receive N375 million refund

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the Hajj fare considering the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

The Governor made this appeal during an occasion organized by the state Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund money sent by the Saudi Arabian Government due to the power outage during the 2023 Hajj operations.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday, commending the Saudi Arabian government’s effort for the gesture and concern for humanity.

The governor promised to send an appreciation letter to the Saudi government through their consulate in the Kano state.

He also expressed appreciation to the National Hajj Commission for prudence and timely payment.

Governor Yusuf expressed delight over the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board’s effort to conduct successful Hajj operations, which was recognised as the best in the country.

He urged them to maintain the good work in future operations.

The governor disclosed that he visited Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago to perform fewer Hajj and to commence preparation for the next Hajj by himself in order to find out areas in which the state government needs to intervene further.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo who was the head of 2024 Kano Hajj Delegates appreciated the support Governor Yusuf provided to the pilgrims before, during and after the Hajj exercise.

Earlier, the Board Director General, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa said the total amount refunded to the state through the National Hajj Commission for disbursement to Pilgrims that performed the 2023 Hajj was 375 million naira.

