Governor Woos NOVA Bank For Bigger Presence In Imo

…as lender opens regional office in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has an- nounced the state government’s commitment to providing land for the development of NOVA Bank’s regional head office for South-East/ South-South region in Owerri, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s long-term dominance in the region.

The announcement was made during the commissioning of NOVA Bank’s flagship regional office in Owerri, an event that drew top government officials, prominent business leaders from across the SouthEast and South-South regions, as well as Nigerians in the diaspora who returned home to witness the landmark occasion.

Governor Uzodinma noted that NOVA Bank’s entry into Imo State aligned with the stqte’s deliberate efforts to lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth through strategic infrastructure development, improved road networks, and targeted market-driven initiatives.

He described NOVA Bank as one of the “smart first movers” identifying emerging economic opportunities in the region and positioning itself early to lead the next phase of growth.

He further commended the bank’s physical strategy, which seamlessly integrates physical banking infrastructure with advanced digital platforms to deliver efficient, transparent, and customer-centric financial services.

According to the governor, this approach mirrors Imo State’s zero-tolerance stance for outdated, analogue systems and its commitment to technology-driven governance and commerce.

“In recognition of NOVA Bank’s vision and long-term com- mitment to the region, the Imo State Government will allocate a befitting piece of land in a choice location for the development of its permanent South-East/SouthSouth Regional headquarters,” the Governor stated.