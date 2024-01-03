Governor threatens to dump Gombe United over poor performance

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has threatened to withdraw funding for the state-owned football club, Gombe United, due to the team’s poor performance.

Currently, Gombe United is placed 14th in the Nigeria Premier Football League table. The governor made this statement during a television programme, where he mentioned that Gombe United receives N12 million every month from the government while Doma United gets no financial support.

He further emphasised that Gombe United must improve their performance and follow proper protocols; otherwise, he will consider withdrawing the team’s funding and switching to supporting Doma United, as they are both football teams.