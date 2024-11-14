Governor Sanwo-Olu Proud Of Lagos Women Run –Fatodu

Share

The Director General of Lagos State Sports, Lekan Fatodu, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is proud of the giant strides so far attained by the Lagos Women Run.

Fatodu who stated this at the finish point of the 2024 edition of the event which was the 9th edition, said that women empowerment is one of the key priorities of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Lagos State Sports DG was all over the place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where the participants converged to receive their certificates and prizes and afterwards had an after-event party.

Fatodu interacted with the participants, runners and foreign guests who came to the finish point even with their families and he assured them of the continuous support of the Lagos State government for the Women Run.

“The Governor (Samwo-Olu) is so passionate about the fitness, wellness and empowerment of women and that is why this programme is always supported every year. The governor is happy it is getting better.

I have seen participants from abroad and some from other states of the federation. “It is good for people to appreciate the tourism potential in the state through the women’s run.

The pre-event like training and EXPO are other good aspects we are proud of because these could change the life of some of the participants forever,” Fatodu said.

