Governor Sani, El-Rufai and the Raging Kaduna War

In this analysis, BABA NEGEDU reports that the ongoing battle between Governor Uba Sani and his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, expresses fears that this is one development which may stunt growth in the state

The battle for supremacy between former state governors and their successors is not new in the political landscape of the country.

At present, the imbroglio between the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a case in point.

In Kaduna State the ongoing war of attrition and war of words between the incumbent Governor Uba Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is not new to ardent followers of political activities in the state.

The battle for resources, control of party structure and patronage has always been the brain behind the crisis between politicians and the ongoing impasse in Kaduna State is not different.

Historically, even though not on the same pedestal and proportion, almost the same scenario played out between Mohammed Namadi Sambo and former Governor Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi who handed over to him.

Even as it stands today many believed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is divided into two camps in the state controlled by the two leaders of the party.

Presently, the political atmosphere in Kaduna State is charged with Governor Uba Sani and El-Rufai battling for the soul of the state.

Sunday Telegraph on Sunday gathered that the political brouhaha rocking the state is based on two premises of the state Debt burden and the political equation for 2027.

The battle for control

A source close to the seat of power in the state volunteered that trouble started when the incumbent governor took charge of the state and discovered the amount of Debt incurred by his predecessor and what it was used for.

Efforts to resolve the challenges internally were not successful and the state House of Assembly was brought in for investigation.

Consequently, the state House of Assembly, set up a 13-man committee to probe the finances, loans, and projects executed between 2015 and 2019 under the administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

At the end of its sittings, the committee headed by a member of the assembly, Henry Zacharia, while presenting its findings reported that most of the loans obtained during the period under investigation, were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while the committee alleged that in some cases, due process was not followed.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman alleged that a total of N423bn was unaccounted for, even as the committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of Elrufai and some of his senior aides indicted by the committee report.

El-Rufai, Uba Sani romance

For those that might not be conversant with the Genesis of the two political heavyweights, Governor Sani and El-Rufai have been political allies for ages.

Before now the Governor had also described his predecessor as his boss, this is because those who knew them said their relationship had spanned over two decades.

Uba Sani was among the arrow heads of the El-Rufai campaign for the governorship of Kaduna State and was deservedly appointed as his Special Adviser on Political matters in his first term in office.

When El-Rufai was sourcing for loan during his first tenure in office, to secure $350 million World Bank facility, his administration failed to get the support of Senator Shehu Sani, who was then representing Kaduna Central at the Senate and others including Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah.

It was said in some quarters that as a member of the 9th Senate, it was El Rufai who influenced the appointment of Governor Uba Sani as Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, a position that gave him the advantage to assist in facilitating the process for the $350 million World Bank loan sought by the El-Rufai administration.

So, it was not a surprise that after his tenure, El-Rufai supported Uba Sani to take over from him as Governor.

Speaking after his victory however, Governor Sani declared that he intends to run an inclusive administration, adding that his administration would not discriminate against anyone based on his faith, tribe and belief.

Not long afterwards, he created a committee of elders, with Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar, as chairman and Major General Zamani Lekwot (rtd) as co-chairman bringing on board many persons that were allegedly alienated from government by El-Rufai.

The New Faultline

Following the emergence of Uba Sani as Governor, El-Rufai was also expected to be named as Minister in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, the permutation did not work out as planned as “Security Report” did not favour the erstwhile Governor and he was later dropped as a nominee.

Sources said efforts by El-Rufai to have an audience with Tinubu to settle the misunderstanding was not possible and as such lead to his romance with the opposition figures in the country.

On the other hand, Governor Uba Sani who El-Rufai assisted to power was having a robust relationship with the President, a development that led to the present strained relationship.

Even though those conversant with the political situation in the country know that the crisis between the two politicians have been brewing, the situation came to the fore when the Governor showed his displeasure with those attacking president Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Governor in a television interview had expressed surprise at the growing criticism of Tinubu’s administration from some founding members of the All Progressives Congress and others.

“I was really surprised when I heard the coalition of politicians coming together at this critical time to make most of those comments they made. Some of them were even calling for people to come out and take laws into their own hands, and oppose the government in a way that I feel is undemocratic,” Sani had said.

“Of course, I also want to make it clear here that we’re in a democratic dispensation, and we have just about two and a half years until the next election. Any politician who feels he is popular or can defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the APC should work hard and present themselves in the next election,” he added.

Not happy with the comments, El-Rufai launched an attack on his successor accusing him of sycophancy and pandering to the whims and caprices of President Bola Tinubu for personal gain.

Reacting via his verified X handle, El-Rufai alleged that Sani’s unwavering support for Tinubu was linked to over N150bn in federal reimbursements received by Kaduna State in the past 18 months.

“Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why? However, confirming that Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions, and grants’ in excess of N150 billion have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu in the last 18 months now explains everything.

“By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer. Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you. The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place. Have a nice day,” El-Rufai wrote.”

The situation in addition to the cold war since the probe started has charged the political landscape of the state.

Weighing in on the situation, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, called on El-Rufai to accept Senator Uba Sani, as the leader of the state.

Hunkuyi also asked El-Rufai to seek forgiveness from Kaduna residents for the alleged wrongs he committed during his tenure as governor.

Speaking at a meeting with party stakeholders from Zone One, including Governor Uba Sani and APC chairmen from various local government areas, Senator Hunkuyi urged El-Rufai to stop opposing Governor Sani and the party leadership.

He insisted that the former governor had no choice but to recognise and support Sani as the current leader of Kaduna State.

Hunkuyi further emphasized that El-Rufai was followed and supported by the people, not because of his name, age, education, or wealth, but because God willed it and the people of Kaduna voted for him.

“Now, Governor Uba Sani has been voted into office, and El-Rufai should equally follow him to live in peace. Senator Hunkuyi also urged El-Rufai to seek forgiveness from party leaders, whom he previously described as illiterates.

Also, a former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Joseph Hayab while reacting specifically to the probe report said it all bordered on lack of conscience by the political leadership.

He said: “On the account of the charge of preliminary findings on the dealing by Elrufai’s led government, I strongly appeal to Kaduna State citizens to unite and insist that justice is served saying, “Anyone who fails to account for the collective fortunes of the citizenry should be compelled by law to refund the funds side-tracked or face the consequences prescribed by law.”

Also speaking on the issue, a Pro-democracy organization, Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN) has asked the National Security Adviser NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu to call the former Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to order.

In a statement TAN said it decided to speak on the matter which is of urgent importance, as it is beginning to threaten the peace and stability of Kaduna State.

TAN national coordinator, Michael Briggs, said such statements must be nipped in the bud

“If not nipped in the bud, this issue has the potential to escalate and spread to other parts of the North, and possibly beyond”.

He said TAN is concerned at the dark clouds gathering over Kaduna State, adding that “the fragile peace that has begun to take root in the state is under threat, and we cannot afford to stand idly by as shadows of chaos loom on the horizon.

“Recent developments involving former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and some state actors have sparked alarm bells across the nation”.

TAN said el-Rufai’s comments and actions suggest a far more sinister agenda as they are capable of fanning the embers of discord and reigniting the flames of political discord in the state. “Kaduna State, a land once vibrant with the promise of unity and progress, has been scarred by the relentless storms of violence and division. The people of Kaduna have endured enough, enough bloodshed, enough tears, and enough despair. The relative calm that now blankets the state is like a delicate sapling, struggling to grow in soil still poisoned by the remnants of conflict. We cannot allow this sapling to be uprooted by the reckless hands of those who seek to exploit chaos for their own ends,” they said.

