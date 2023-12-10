Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on My Mind

Before he became governor of Ondo State in 2016, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had a reputation for taking principled positions on important national issues. He said and did the right things and many saw him as the people’s advocate. His leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association was a glorious era for Nigerian lawyers. His decision to join politics did not surprise many; politics came naturally. And those who know about his performance in office say he has not disappointed people of the state. Recent happenings in the state now threaten to negate the reputation he has built over time.

They arise from his ill-health, long absence from the state and the perception that he arrogantly clings to power when it is obvious he is no longer capable of executing the mandate of his office as governor. Akeredolu is human, no doubt; he is subject to the same vagaries that we all face and that includes ill-health. He has been so sick he has spent the better part of the past year in hospitals and under medical care. Since returning from abroad where he had gone for medical treatment, he has remained in his private residence in Ibadan on bed rest and for continuing medical attention instead of Akure, his state capital.

His consequent inability to attend to his official duties has put the man on the spot. Ondo has been in the news in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons, following what would appear to be the crisis generated by his actions or inactions. Akeredolu has been pitched against his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The allegation of disloyalty is one that can easily stick on a deputy in the circumstances that exist in Ondo. Whether it is founded, is another matter entirely. It is not beyond politicians to lie in that circumstance but whoever was feeding Aketi the story about his deputy, did a good job of lacing the disloyalty stories with acts of subversion. And like all mortals, it was enough to trigger suspicion and bad blood between Governor and his deputy.

Anyone who thought a man with a debilitating health challenge like the governor who has been called to resign on account of his health challenge and long absence from the state, will not have the presence of mind to fight back, would be wrong. If Aketi is not fighting, those interested in the imminent political succession have ignited the face-off and have continued to stoke the fire and are doing the fighting on his behalf. Although Akeredolu appears to be close friends with Aiyedatiwa who he chose as his deputy just over three years ago, some people are determined not to allow him succeed his principal if he is finally proved incapable of discharging his duties. The simple constitutional matter of such seamless succession has become high-wire politics in Ondo, where the governor is said to be terminally ill.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has known no peace. How can a deputy governor adequately convince anyone that he does not habour the ambition to succeed an ailing, outgoing governor? It got to a point a threat of impeachment hung over Aiyedatiwa’s head which ultimately forced him to tender an apology to Governor Akeredolu. The question that arises is: when has it become a crime to aspire to the office of governor? In normal circumstances, what is happening in Ondo State should not be associated with a man of principle like Rotimi Akeredolu. It is so primitive that it threatens to negate all the legacies he has built over time. It lends credence to the belief he is unable to act on his own.

If he is terminally ill and unable to perform his duties as governor, as many suspect, Akeredolu should do the right thing by resigning his office. Its the principled thing to do and it is a principled stand he famously took when a similar position arose with late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua. His decision to hang on to power, has thrown the state into avoidable crisis, such that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to also wade in a few days ago to calm those involved in that undue battle. But to what end? When governance and the people’s interest are sacrificed as is the case in Ondo, the person on whose table the buck stops should be blamed. Just when he should be receiving public sympathy over his misfortune, Akeredolu’s perceived refusal to do the right thing in the circumstances has projected him as insensitive and arrogant. It is either he is indeed insensitive and arrogant or he has lent himself to the cabal to use as an excuse to short- change the people of the state.