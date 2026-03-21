Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep grief over the sudden death of his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Sunday Kotor.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Kotor reportedly passed away after collapsing at a private function on Friday evening, March 20.

According to sources privy to the development, he was rushed to a hospital, where medical personnel made efforts to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead.

Reacting to the tragic death in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the incident as a painful loss to the government and people of Delta State.

He noted that the late aide was a committed and hardworking public servant who dedicated himself fully to his responsibilities.

READ ALSO:

He added that Kotor’s death is not only a loss to his family but also to the state, given his years of service and contributions to government activities.

Oborevwori extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, particularly his brother, Conference Kotor, who also serves as an aide in the administration.

The governor highlighted Kotor’s significant role in protocol management and event coordination, stating that his absence would be deeply felt.

Kotor was widely known in Government House, Asaba, where he served as a Master of Ceremonies for official functions over two decades.

He worked under past administrations, including those of Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa, and continued in the same capacity under the current government.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Delta State University, Abraka, he hailed from Okwagbe in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

His sudden passing has left family members, colleagues, and associates in shock, with many describing his death as a major loss due to his longstanding service and vibrant presence at public events.