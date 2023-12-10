Governor Obaseki Provides Succour For Injured Sunshine Star Players, Officials

The Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki has provided support for the injured and traumatised players and officials of Nigeria Premier Football League side, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

A ball boy was shot and players and other officials were highly traumatised and disoriented after the team bus was attacked by armed robbers on the Ore-Benin Highway on Thursday, as the team headed to Benin City for a scheduled NPFL Match 13 tie against Bendel Insurance.

The governor immediately dispatched top officials and personal aides to the hospital where the ball boy was taken for treatment, alongside the highly traumatised contingent.

Governor Obaseki offered to foot the bill for the medical treatment of all those involved in the unfortunate incident.

Reacting to the gesture, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau thanked Governor Obaseki and said. “We thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki for this kind gesture. It is a commendable move in which nobility cannot be over-emphasized.

“We appreciate him immensely, as we pray for a quick recovery for the injured ball boy and the traumatised players and other officials.”