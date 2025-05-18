Governor Lawal: Northern Govs Adopting Integrated Approach Against Insecurity

Share

Zamfara State is one state in the northern part of the country contending with serious security and sundry developmental challenges. Governor Dauda Lawal, who will be two years old in office soon, speaks about regional efforts to address the issues, success recorded in his state and efforts to resolve the crises in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this Channels’ Television interview monitored by BIYI ADEGOROYE

Your government will be two years old in a few weeks, what would you describe as your major achievements?

We have made remarkable success in the areas of education, security and infrastructural development. Things were really, really bad when we took over. It is interesting to tell you that for two good years, our students didn’t write WAEC or NECO because of debts the state government owed. The first thing we had to do was to make a conscious effort to settle those debts so that our students could write their exams. All pending certificates from the past have now been handed over.

We’ve settled every pension and gratuity without borrowing a single kobo. It’s all from our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). We had settled WAEC and NECO debts to the tune of ₦3.2 billion and the students have collected their certificates. We’ve worked on over 450 primary and secondary schools, and some tertiary institutions. We were always at the bottom in terms of education in Nigeria, but I’m happy to say things are changing.

My administration inherited huge liabilities in scholarships and pensions, and pension arrears dating as far back as 2011— totaling ₦13.6 billion — had not been paid. What I found in the treasury of Zamfara State was ₦4 million. The facts are there. When I took over, the IGR was just ₦90 million, and 90 per cent of that came from PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn). But the story has changed. I can comfortably tell you that we’re now making over ₦2 billion monthly.

But former Governor Bello Matawalle, your predecessor, said he left about N14 billion in government coffers?

I was a banker, so I know how finances work. If they had a contrary position to mine, they should have shown me the bank statements. If they had ₦14 billion, why couldn’t they pay four months’ backlog of salaries, or settle WAEC, NECO, and electricity bills? Even the Government House was disconnected when I took over. There was a handover note. No where did it show they had such money. The banks are there. Let them provide a statement to back their claims.

Go and check with the Office of the Accountant-General and the Debt Management Office, we are still paying over ₦1.2 billion monthly through direct deductions. Yet, there are no visible projects to show for all that spending.

I can also tell you that every local government area in Zamfara is now witnessing infrastructural development under his leadership. There is no single local government among the 14 in Zamfara without a project worth between ₦5 billion and ₦10 billion.

Your state is blessed with solid minerals, but I don’t know how much of that trickles into the coffers or has been developed in that sense… So, what are you going to do in the next two years concerning exploiting solid minerals for the interest? I know there’s Federal Government elements in that as well?

Well, let me say this and confirm your question about Zamfara State as far as solid minerals are concerned. If there’s any state that is blessed in this country in terms of solid minerals, it is Zamfara State. We have the highest mineral deposit in the country, be it gold, be it copper, lithium, and also the best grain. However, it’s not Zamfara State, and that is something that every responsible leader should sit down and look at holistically.

I’m happy that Federal Government has lifted the ban on solid minerals, and if you follow the trend, just last month we had a meeting with some private sectors, I mean private sector that has an investment in Zamfara State, and that is exactly what we’re doing now to try to bring private sector to invest in the solid mineral aspect in collaboration with both the state government as well as the Federal Government. And if that works perfectly, it means additional revenue for Zamfara State as well as the Federal Government. But as we speak now, there is no single revenue as far as solid minerals is concerned that is coming to Zamfara State, which is unfortunate. And part of what I’m doing right now under my administration is to really look at this holistically and begin to put all the mechanisms in place and bring investors in Zamfara State that will be able to invest in the solid minerals. And by the time we do that, I don’t think we’ll be relying on park allocation anymore. We’ll be more than comfortable so as to develop Zamfara State and move the state forward.

How are you addressing the problem of insecurity in the State?

Insecurity is something that I inherited in Zamfara State for the past 13 years now. And part of what I had to do over a certain time in office, I had to set up the community protection guards, which got across all the 14 local governments in Zamfara State, where we carefully selected people based on all the security clearance by the DSS, and they were fully trained to be the first line of defence. And that is still in place. And they work hand in hand with conventional security in terms of fighting banditry across the state. And that is the first thing that we did. And two, we refused to negotiate with criminals, because I don’t believe negotiating is the way forward. And we made it very, very clear to them.

However, anybody who wants to surrender unconditionally is welcome to surrender, not under any terms. So, we’re doing so much also in terms of helping the security operatives in Zamfara State, in terms of logistics, and so many other things to help them to combat this menace that is facing the state. And I’m happy to say that the approach is working, because you don’t hear all these rampant attacks here and there like it used to be in the past, where almost on a daily basis, you hear that 200, 300 people are killed. You hardly hear that, ow. Yes, there may be certain kinds of attacks, pockets of attacks here and there. It’s not something that you can do overnight. But I can tell you that the security situation has improved drastically in Zamfara State based on some of the measures put in place to fight this banditry.

In terms of even cutting the logistics, in terms of cutting all these couriers, because almost on a weekly basis, we intercept these couriers either coming from Port Harcourt or coming from Plateau and Nasarawa. And it’s really working. So those criminals also are under a lot of pressure, as we speak. Just yesterday (Tuesday), also, in order to aid mobility of security personnel, we donated 140 brand new vehicles to all the security agencies in Zamfara State. So, I mean, these are some of the measures we’re taking, I mean, we’re putting in place to fight this criminal. So honestly, things are getting better, that I can tell you.

So, are we saying that levies are not still being paid to bandits to stop people from being attacked? Is that history right now?

It’s difficult to say that everywhere is covered. There may be pockets of attacks here and there, but it’s not the way it used to be. It has gone down drastically and this happened because of all the measures we put in place between the Community Protection Guard, as well as the conventional security operatives, which include the police, the army, and the civil defence.

But talk to us about complaints that some of these community guards may be going beyond their briefs. Some areas allegedly even get involved in extrajudicial killing. Has there been anybody that’s been called to book? Do you have any knowledge of it, and what was done about it? Because as much as you want security for the people, let them now be the essence of insecurity at the end of the day, because people can get provoked?

There will always be challenges here and there. We don’t have a perfect system. And that is really the matter. Because even within conventional security, there are always complaints here and there. But the most important thing about these Community Protection Guards is they live within the community. They understand the terrain better than conventional security. So it makes things easy for them, you know, in terms of all these pockets of attacks here and there. And like I said, I mean, the system is really working. However, there may be challenges here and there. And what we’re doing right now is anybody that is found wanting will be brought to book. There’s no doubt about it.

We’re not going to go by anybody, because we must have a system that is seamless. And we’re not here to, you know, bulldoze anybody or try to do something that is outside their mandate. So honestly, we’re conscious of how to check the activities. And if anybody is found wanting, we deal with that matter. We have cases like that. We have some that were dismissed. And we have cases also that are still in court. And some are still in prison until their cases are determined. So, you know, like I said, we don’t have a perfect system. But the most important thing is that the advantages are much more than the disadvantages until we get it right. And we’ll continue to work until at least we get to a certain level of comfort.

So there has to be a conversation around that by the regional bloc in terms of your colleague, Governor. So, I want to find out exactly what the region is doing, because it looks like probably some of the epicentres of this crisis are in loss. When you talk about insecurity, when you talk about poverty, out-of-school children, the bigger number is always domiciled in the North. So, what are the governors in the north doing?

You’re correct. Remember, penultimate Saturday, the Northern governors met in Kaduna, and the major issue on the table then was about the security in northern Nigeria. And we had an executive session where all the governors discussed and also tried to bring, or rather bring a framework that would be applicable to all the northern states. Because if Zamfara is doing something and Katsina is my neighbour, is not doing the same thing, or Sokoto, which is my neighbour, is not doing the same thing, it’s not going to work, and it’s not going to solve the problem. And we realise that has been also a major, major issue. So, it is something that we are concerned, we are going to have legislation around this, and we are going to come together to look at it from the holistic point of view, what do we do, so that whatever Zamfara is doing, at least Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Katsina, should replicate the same thing. And if we’re able to do that and get it right, I think that will go a long way in solving some of the challenges of security in northern Nigeria.

Of course, I mean, the North is really suffering. We have had cases in North-East, North-Central, and now North-West has become the centre of this banditry activity. And of course, it’s a combination of so many factors. I mean, the population is there, people are idle. So, we’re looking at the holistic thing. What do we do to resolve this issue? And that was the focus of the meeting in Kaduna on Saturday. And the process is in place. And I’m sure by the time we meet next in Abuja, I’m sure we’ll have something tangible that we can all agree on the way forward in terms of combating criminality in northern Nigeria.

Beyond the plan, is there something like a timeline in that sense that you are looking at? Because as I said in my last question, there’s always, we’ll do something, we’re working on something, we’re going to plan on it. We’ve had this conversation for years?

This is beyond rhetorics, because we’re all concerned. Every leader, as far as governors are concerned, we are disturbed by this criminal element. And I’m sure based on our discussion in Kaduna, it’s not going to be one of those issues that we just brush aside. It is something that’s going to be holistic. And yes, there is a timeline, because we’re going to meet in the next two weeks to discuss what will be the next plan of action, collectively, not individually. Because we realise we are doing individual things. Zamfara is doing something, they can easily move to the next state, which is Sokoto, Kebbi, or Katsina. So whatever it is, it has to be holistic. And that is why we are all together in this. And I’m sure by the time we meet, we’ll come up with something tangible that I think will go a long way in solving some of these challenges the northern states are facing, as far as insecurity is concerned, level of poverty, education, health sector, and so many other things. Because the challenges are just enormous, but they’re not insurmountable. I’m sure in just a matter of time, with the commitment I’ve seen from all the governors, I think in just a matter of time, this will be over. Okay.

We’re going to come back to Zamfara in just a moment, but let’s talk about national politics. I know that you are against the President declaring a state of emergency, or in that sense, suspending the governor of River State, your colleague, and you’re in court, to that effect. But I also know that the former governor of River State has said that the current set of governors are not brave. Let me use a word, cautious. He said when they were governors, the President would not be able to do some of the things he’s doing. Do you share that opinion as well?

Well, I mean, I share his views, but it is something that we’re also looking at as governors, and how do we go about this. Because in this kind of situation, yes, there will always be dialogue, and that’s the first thing to do. And then if that fails, then you can look at other alternatives. So let’s see what will happen in the near future, and then we can take the conversation further.

Let’s dig deep into your own political party, the PDP. As I speak to you, I am with copies of letters written to INEC by all kinds of groups. Every faction writes to INEC on behalf of the PDP. Of course, INEC receives and stamps it. What group do you belong to? Is it the Okoye group, the Ayanwu group, or other groups? What exactly is going to be the way forward to bring some level of control and sanity within the PDP? Because your brothers are defecting?

You’re correct. There’s a crisis here and there in PDP, but it’s not just coming to PDP. There’s also a crisis in other political parties. However, part of what we’re doing right now, I haven’t realised that there’s a crisis. We all met together on Sunday, I believe, in Abuja to discuss what would be the way forward. And I think it was a very good meeting, because we’re very frank to ourselves in terms of some of the challenges the party is facing, and what we need to do going forward about some of these crises. Well, I mean, as for my stand, or my group, my group is with the Governors’ Forum, because we took a decision, I think, in Delta, and I still go with that decision, which was a collective decision by all the PDP governors. So, you know, I think it’s a good thing that this thing is happening right now. And it’s for us now to sit down and see what would be the best way to resolve this issue going forward. And I believe in a matter of time, this issue will also be history.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State has left the PDP, and Umoh Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, there are speculations he’s making a move to leave. So, in your view, as a leader, do you think the PDP crisis is resolvable, say, between now and the election?

You know, I’m a very, very optimistic person, and I believe there is no crisis that cannot be resolved. It’s just a matter of time. The most important thing is to agree that you have issues, and that was one of the things that led to our meeting in Abuja last Sunday where we discussed PDP issues. And we were very, very frank to ourselves, and I was happy with the way and the tone the meeting took place. And like I said, it’s just a matter of time this crisis will be resolved within the PDP. So, just give us some time. It’s normal. I mean, it’s politics. There is no party that doesn’t have any crisis. PDP is not immune to that.

But the crisis has lasted for at least two years. I don’t know what this optimism is coming from, I hope it works… But we hope that around the 27th party thing will we will hold?

Trust me. You know, this crisis will make us stronger. And we will come out stronger. Quote me on this date. Okay.

