Governor Inuwa Mourns Alhaji Ali Jijji

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Alhaji Ali Jijji, a community leader, politician and businessman who passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Islaima Uba Misilli.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Alhaji Jijji as a respected state man, community leader and seasoned politician, who was deeply committed to the progress of his people and development of Gombe State.

He noted his legacy of service, particularly his impactful contributions at Ashaka Cement and his time as District Head of Gadam, Kwami Local Government Area.

“We have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of our dear brother, Alhaji Ali Jijji. His demise is indeed a great loss, not only to his family and community, but to the entire Gombe state.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Jijji Gadam family, friends and all associates of the deceased.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannat Firdaus”, the Governor prayed.