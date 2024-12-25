Governor Inuwa Hosts Christian Community On Christmas Homage

Share

…Offers Commiserations over Accident Involving Christian Youths on Christmas Procession in Gombe

…Assures Support for Victims under Medical Care

…Safety, Well-being of our Citizens Remain our Top Priority”- Gombe Governor

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, received members of the Christian community, under the auspices of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on a Christmas homage at the Government House.

Speaking while receiving the procession, Governor Inuwa Yahaya felicitated with them on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

He enjoined the faithful, especially youths, to use the occasion to promote peace and unity and avoid indulging in social vices.

The Governor described Christmas as a season of joy, happiness, and reflection, urging the faithful to follow the teachings of the holy book exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“We are people of different colours, tribes, faiths, clans, nations, and so forth. Let our diversity be a blessing. Let us be our brothers’ keepers, live in peace, and embrace one another so that our state and country can move forward,” he remarked.

He described the visit as both heartwarming and a moment for reflection, following the unfortunate accident involving some Christian youths during a procession, which left many injured.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep concern over the recent accident that occurred during the youth procession. He described the incident as regrettable and assured the victims of the government’s support in their recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, their families, and the entire Christian community during this difficult time. It is my commitment as Governor to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the victims.

“We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and decisive action will be taken against anyone found wanting in this incident. The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our top priority,” he stated.

Earlier speaking, the CAN Chairman, Reverend Alphonsus Shinga, said they were at the Government House to share the joy of the season with the governor as part of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

He thanked the governor for his swift response to the unfortunate incident involving an accident of a Sharon vehicle, which left many faithful injured.

The CAN Chairman also called for peace, unity, and progress for the state and the nation.

Special prayers were offered for the peace, unity and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria.

The delegation presented the governor with a special Christmas gift to share the joy of the season with him.

