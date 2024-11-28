Governor Inuwa Celebrates Alhassan’s Emergence As NUJ Nat’l President

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi on his election as the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed profound joy over Alhassan’s resounding victory at the just concluded 8th Triennial Delegates Conference in Owerri, Imo State, describing it as a remarkable achievement and a source of immense pride for the state and the entire journalism community.

The Governor praised Comrade Alhassan’s journey and impressive rise in NUJ leadership.

“From your humble beginning at the chapel level to your stellar service at the state, zonal, and national levels, you have consistently demonstrated unmatched courage, integrity, and passion for the cause of journalism and the welfare of journalists.

Your election as the National President of the NUJ is a reflection of the trust journalists across Nigeria have in your capacity to lead. Your commitment, integrity, and vision have made you a shining example of what it means to be a leader in the field of journalism,” the Governor remarked.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured Comrade Alhassan of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe State as he assumes this important role, expressing confidence in his ability to unite and lead the NUJ toward progress and professionalism.

“As you begin this noble task, rest assured that Gombe State will stand firmly behind you. We are confident that under your leadership, the NUJ will witness a new era of progress, unity, and professionalism that will further elevate the role of journalism in promoting national development.

Your victory is not only a win for the NUJ but also an indication of the strong values of leadership, determination, and excellence that you embody,” he added.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, noted that Alhassan’s election as the National President of NUJ comes at a critical time when strong, visionary leadership is needed to unite and propel the media industry towards addressing the nation’s developmental challenges.

He expressed optimism that Comrade Alhassan’s track records position him as a unifying force capable of promoting dialogue and inspiring progress, not only within the NUJ family but across the spectrum of national discourse and governance.

While praising the journalists for the peaceful conduct of the election, the Governor offered prayers and best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure for the new NUJ leadership, noting the vital role of a united and committed press in advancing democratic ideals and national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: