Governor Idris’ Emergence as Gwarzo of the Caliphate

The announcement by the Sultanate Council on the conferment of the prestigious traditional title of “Gwarzon Daular Usmaniya” (Knight of the Caliphate) on Comrade Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State was apparently predicted by some interest groups that strongly believed that the Governor is evidently committed to good governance for the much-needed socio-economic transformation of the state.

The Sokoto Caliphate as it were, covers most of the northern states, including Kebbi, Gwandu in particular, where Sheikh Abdullahi Ibn Fodio, the younger brother to the founder of the Caliphate, Sheikh Usman Danfodio had his base.

As the reigning leader of the Caliphate, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has the prerogative to confer traditional titles to persons within the Caliphate, identified to have possessed some unique leadership qualities similar to the Fodios, just like the title of Majidadin Daular Usmaniya recently conferred on the former Minister of Communications, Professor Isah Ali Pantami from Gombe State.

It is equally worthy of note that Comrade Governor Nasir Idris is the holder of the Abdullahi Fodio title of Kauran Gwandu.

It all started prior to the 2024 edition of the Sheikh Abdullahi Ibn Fodio annual public lecture, when the representative of the Sultan the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera presented the letter of appointment to Comrade Nasir Idris at a brief ceremony at the Government House.

As scheduled, the lecture was chaired by Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and attended by prominent traditional rulers from all parts of the country, Islamic Scholars, academicians, captains of industries and different categories of political office holders.

Expectedly, the Sultan used the occasion in his opening remarks to disclosed that the conferment of the title of Gwarzon Daular Usmaniya on Comrade Idris was purely based on recognition of merit, selfless service to humanity and clear demonstration of ability to considerably embraced unity of purpose, fairness, equity and transparency in governance as preached by Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio.

The Sultan said: “His ability to unite with all his predecessors for the common interest of the state, involvement of religious and traditional leaders in governance through consultations and operating an all-inclusive government, are uncommon attributes in leadership “.

As if there was a consensus, each of the three guest speakers, professor Bello Bada, professor Jafar Kaura and Sheikh Isah Talata Mafara corroborated the position of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar.

They not only identified composure, humility, selflessness, and commitment to the important needs of the people as some of the virtues of leadership imbibed by Comrade Nasir Idris.

In the same vein, prominent traditional rulers, which include the Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar from Niger State, His Highness Igwe Samuel Ogadagidi from Enugu State, His Majesty Oba Adekunle Adeagbo from Ekiti State and His Royal Highness Manu Ishaku, Aku-Uka of Wukari from Taraba State, were unanimous in their assessment of Comrade Idris’s administration which they noted “appears focused with visible determination based on the new look of the state capital and hospitality and warm reception of the people.”

Much earlier than now, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has, in his 64th Independence anniversary broadcast, proudly appreciated Governor Idris for being one of the hardworking People’s Governors in the country “.

The Governor’s swift reaction in dislodging the Lakurawa bandits that invaded a part of the state with the support of the top leadership of the Armed forces was worth noting.

A year after the inception of the administration, many indigenes of the state who are genuinely interested in the development of the state, have expressed their conviction that if the Comrade Governor continues at the rate of gradual execution of infrastructure in all sectors, the state will not only witness an unprecedented development but also be recognised in the country as fast-growing state that will undoubtedly match its contemporaries if not supersede, in his first tenure.

Zuru is a Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor

