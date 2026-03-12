Governor Fintiri To Host 2026 PSN Colloquium In Adamawa

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is set to host the 2026 Colloquium of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), a landmark gathering expected to bring together leading figures in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The Adamawa State Government has concluded arrangements to host the prestigious colloquium scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 1, 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola. The event is widely regarded as a historic convergence of stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry and will serve as the grand prelude to the Centenary Anniversary of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Nigeria (1927–2027), which will be celebrated next year in Abuja.

Speaking with CEOAFRICA ahead of the event, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and host of the colloquium, Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been successfully concluded, attributing the smooth preparations to the proactive support and commitment of Governor Fintiri.

According to him, the colloquium represents a “strategic reset” for Nigeria’s healthcare system as the profession reflects on its historic achievements while charting a forward-looking path for the future.

“With a rich history dating back to our founding, this anniversary serves as a reminder of the most memorable successes that have contributed to improved health outcomes across the nation,” he said, paying tribute to the founding fathers and past leadership of the profession.

Ibrahim further explained that the choice of Adamawa State as the venue for the gathering is a recognition of Governor Fintiri’s strides in strengthening healthcare delivery in the state. He commended the governor’s efforts in constructing and equipping modern cottage hospitals and improving primary healthcare infrastructure.

He also noted that the governor has demonstrated strong support for the pharmaceutical profession by appointing pharmacists to key leadership positions within the public service, including roles such as Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, thereby fostering an environment where healthcare professionals can thrive.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Centenary Planning Committee and former PSN President, Olumide Akintayo, disclosed that the 2026 colloquium will witness the historic launch of the Centenary Trust Fund, an initiative designed to strengthen the long-term development of the pharmaceutical profession in Nigeria.

According to him, the Society is leveraging the colloquium as a strategic platform to advocate a comprehensive transformation of the nation’s healthcare landscape—moving beyond the colonial-era dispensary system toward a modern and globally competitive pharmaceutical industry.

The colloquium will revolve around the theme “Launching of Centenary Endowment Funds,” which will be explored through a keynote address by renowned pharmaceutical scholar Cyril Odianose Usifoh.

The discussions are expected to advance the vision of positioning Nigeria as the “Pharmacy of Africa,” particularly in line with the strategic target of achieving 70 percent local drug production by 2030, a goal widely regarded by stakeholders as a critical pillar of national health security.

Addressing younger pharmacists, Ibrahim emphasised that they represent the architects of the industry’s second century. He urged them to embrace the responsibility of shaping the future of the profession, stressing that the colloquium and the upcoming centenary celebrations go beyond ceremonial gatherings and serve as platforms for knowledge exchange, professional networking, mentorship, and career advancement.

He encouraged young professionals to take advantage of the mentorship opportunities available during the event in preparation for a future in which technology, innovation, and local pharmaceutical manufacturing will play defining roles.

As Chief Host, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed the state’s readiness to provide a world-class environment for delegates expected from across Nigeria and beyond.

Supporting the state’s hosting efforts are several top officials, including the Head of Service, Pharm. Isa Shehu Ardo, mni; the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley; the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Felix Tangwami; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Pharm. Zirra Bubanani; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Pharmaceutical Matters, Pharm. Nneka Okwuma.

The colloquium will also feature an elite gathering of industry leaders and eminent professionals. The opening ceremony will be chaired by Pharm. Yaro Budah, while intellectual sessions will be led by speakers including Pharm. Akintayo and Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai.

Other prominent participants include the Chairman of the PSN Board of Trustees, Jimi Agbaje, alongside Pharm. U.N.O. Uwaga, who will chair the final plenary session, and Pharm. Azubike Okwor, who will oversee the plenary report.

Administrative coordination for the event is being handled by the PSN National Secretary, Pharm. Gafar Lanre Madehin, in collaboration with the Steering Committee Chairman, Pharm. Gbolagade Iyiola.

As the countdown to late March begins, stakeholders say the 2026 PSN Colloquium stands as a defining moment for the pharmaceutical profession in Nigeria, one that will not only set the stage for the industry’s centenary celebration but also reinforce a collective commitment to building a healthcare system that is dignified, accessible, and globally competitive.